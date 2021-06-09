Area Beat Report 6/8 to 6/9/2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 6/8 to 6/9/2021
- Clark, Cronelius Veron (In Jail), 46, 6/8/2021 3:13 p.m., Probation Violation
- Ford, Ke’Wanda Wen’nesha (In Jail), 19, 6/8/2021 7:11 a.m., Theft By Receiving Stolen Property – Felony
- Harris, Charles Erwin (In Jail), 36, 6/8/2021 6:49 p.m., Drivers use due care/Seat Belt Violation/Defective tires/Failure to Maintain Lane/Hit and Run: Duty of driver to stop or return to scene of accident/Obstructing traffic flow/False statements or writings/Concealing facts or fraudulent documents in matters of government/Reckless Driving/Reckless Driving/Probation Violation
- Mann, Shambretta Brielle (In Jail), 28, 6/9/2021 12:30 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Expired or no registration or title/Failure to maintain insurance/Giving false information (DOB, Address, etc.) to law enforcement officers/Forgery 1st Degree/Probation Violation
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports 6/8 to 6/9/2021
6/8
- 111 Briar Patch Circle, Civil Matter
- US Hwy 280 East at Felder St., Traffic Stop/Warning for tail light requirements
- GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 13, Traffic Stop/Warning for headlight out
- Felder St. about Brady Rd., Traffic Stop/Warning for headlight requirement
- GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 13, Traffic Stop/Driver must apply for a new license within certain time period
- GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 14, Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
- 725 GA Hwy 27 East, Accident Involving Deer
- GA Hwy 30 at GA Hwy 3, Seat Belt Violation/Hands Free Device Required 1st offense
- GA Hwy 3 at GA Hwy 30, Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
- GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 11, Expired or no registration or title/Seat Belt Violation/Driver must apply for license within certain time period
- 106 Pryor Cobb Rd. at Cobb Post Office, Theft of Electricity
- 2498 Brady Rd., Animal Complaint
- 808 District Line Rd., Alarm Activation
- GA Highway 3 at Mile Marker 12, Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
- GA Hwy 27 at Hanson Dr., Traffic Stop/Warnngs for seat belt violation and hands free device
- GA Highway 3 at Mile Marker 13, Traffic Stop/Expired or no registration or title
- 553 US Highway 280 East, Damage to Property
- 248 Watermelon Rd., Burglary – 2nd Degree Felony
- 428 Southerfield Rd., Theft
- 226 Edgewood Dr., Alarm Activation
- 104 Tower View Dr., Bad Chld
- 158 Phil Jones Sr. Rd., Burglary
- 1092 Salters Mill Rd., Person Shot
- 247 Mad Dog Rd., Alarm Activation
- 285 GA Hwy 49 North, Alarm Activation
6/9
- 115 Sylvan Dr., Threats/Harassing Phone calls
- 110 Wolf Creek Dr., Alarm Activation
Americus PD Media Incident Reports 6/7 to 6/9/2021
6/7
- 703 Tom Gailey Plaza, Criminal Attempt to Commit a Felony
- 126 Hwy 280 West at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center, Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
- 1st Montgomery at Matt Hart St., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
- 421 E. Jefferson St., Criminal Trespass
- 1120 Felder St. at Sumter Electric Membership, Forgery – 3rd Degree
- 107A Bush Circle, Criminal Trespass
- 219A Horton Dr., Motorcycle: No proof of insurance
- 1130 Felder St. Apt. 8, Domestic Dispute
- 105 Bozeman Circle, City Probation Violation/Warrant Executed
- 1101 Douglas Circle, Damage to Property/Domestic Dispute
- 1711 East Lamar St., at WAL-MART, Simple Battery
- Hartman Street, Discharging Firearms in City Limits
6/8
- 218 Beal St., Aggravated Assault
- 902 Railroad St., Theft By Receiving Stolen Property – 1st Degree/Possession of Controlled Substance/Marijuana/Aggravated Assault
- Bush Circle, Discharging Firearms in City Limits
- 904 Railroad St., Aggravated Assault/Theft By Receiving Stolen Property – Felony
- 214B Taylor St., Burglary – 1st Degree
- 916 N. MLK Jr. Blvd. Lot 12 at Weeks Trailer Parks, Burglary – 1st Degree Felony
- 710 Felder St., Disorderly Conduct
- 104 Woodland Avenue, Theft By Taking – Felony
- Americus, Identity Theft/Fraud
- Pinecrest Dr. at Douglas Circle, Discharging Firearms in City Limits
- Tripp St. at E. Lamar St., Giving False Information (DOB, name address, etc.) to police officers
6/9
- 103 Eastview Apartments Apt. F, Theft of a motor vehicle
Americus PD Media Arrest Reports 6/7 to 6/8/2021
- Sanford, Jayson Lee, 26, 6/8/2021 12:19 p.m., Disorderly Conduct/Non-Compliance
- Ford, Kewanda, 20, 6/8/2021 12:59 a.m., Theft By Receiving Stolen Property
- Ford, Tyrek Altaveon, 23, 6/7/2021 8:26 p.m., City Probation Violation
