SGTC Precision Machining & Manufacturing students compete in SkillsUSA nationals

By Su Ann Bird

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) Precision Machining and Manufacturing SkillsUSA State Champions Tison Smith of Leesburg, GA and Patrick Hortman of Ellaville, GA competed in a virtual competition against 27 other SkillsUSA State Champions from across the nation in the National SkillsUSA Additive Manufacturing competition recently. The SGTC Precision Machining and Manufacturing program and its students have secured three state SkillsUSA championships and a fourth-place finish in nationals in the last three years.

Smith and Hortman are representing SGTC and Georgia in the SkillsUSA Additive Manufacturing National Competition. The additive manufacturing design has strict requirements on form, fit, and function of compact and intricate designs. Competitors used knowledge of 3D printing to design a part which prints within the specified build volume, materials, and times specified by the judges. This portion of the virtual competition took over 8.5 hours to complete.

The two students will also be required to complete a three-hour certification exam and a virtual Presentation of Concept and Design Notebook by June 18th. Smith and Hortman and the other contestants utilized their skills in 3D CAD, while also demonstrating their ability to design for the advantages of additive manufacturing, accounting for limitations of major 3D printing technologies, advocating for design choices, and utilizing creativity to solve physical problems with real constraints.

3D printing plays a role in nearly every industry, from teaching creativity in education to designing surgical guides in difficult medical procedures as well as providing cost savings in manufacturing. To learn more about the Precision Machining and Manufacturing program or Additive Manufacturing at South Georgia Technical College contact instructor Chad Brown at cbrown@southgatech.edu or 229-931-2573.

