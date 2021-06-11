June 12, 2021

  • 90°

Area Beat Report 6/9 to 6/11/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 2:54 pm Friday, June 11, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 6/10 to 6/11/2021

  • Brown, Gregory Bernard (In Jail), 19, 6/11/2021 4:23 a.m., Aggravated Assault
  • Hamilton, Jordan Amarion (Bonded Out), 17, 6/10/2021 3:13 a.m., Reckless Conduct
  • Prince, Dontavius Shamel (In Jail), 30, 6/11/2021 3:12 a.m., DUI – Alcohol/Failure to maintain lane/Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • Styles, Karlon Dewayne (In Jail), 18, 6/10/2021 3:47 p.m., Making terroristic threats and acts/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports 6/10 to 6/11/2021

6/10

  • 198 Lakeshore Dr., Alarm Activation
  • 113 Daisy Dr., Entering Auto
  • Hwy 280 and Thomas Dr. at Lowes, Assist Motorist
  • Brickyard Rd. and 280 East, Assist Motorist
  • 105 South Village Dr., Domestic Disturbance
  • Hwy 19 North at SGTC Parkway, Vehicle Fire
  • 1674 GA Hwy 30, VIN Inspection
  • 123 Southland Subdivision Lane, Animal Complaint
  • 123 Ron Circle Lot 11, Harassing Phone Calls

Americus PD Media Incident Reports 6/9 to 6/11/2021

6/9

  • 103 Eastview Apt. F, Theft By Taking – Motor Vehicle
  • 903 Park Row, Harassing Communications
  • Ashby St. at North Lee St., Aggravated Assault
  • 306 Patton Dr., Suspicious Incident
  • 1043 E. Forsyth St. at Wayne’s World, Civil Matter
  • 1703 Armory Dr., Harassing Communications
  • 628 Felder St. Apt. 3, Civil Matter
  • Apple St., Miscellaneous Report
  • 513B East Church St., Peeping Tom
  • 906 Cypress Dr., Reckless Conduct
  • 701B Harris St., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
  • 140 Lonnie Lane Apt. 229, Harassing Communications/Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • 510 Barlow St., Domestic Dispute
  • 103B Bessie Mays Circle, Domestic Dispute
  • 226 South Dudley St., Battery – 1st offense/Cruelty to Children 3rd Degree – Allowing children to witness violence
  • Millard Fuller Blvd. at International Blvd., Damage to Property
  • 319B South Jackson St., Miscellaneous Report

6/10

  • 510 Barlow St., Domestic Dispute
  • Oglethorpe Avenue, Contraband
  • 126 US Hwy 280 West at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center, Purchase and Possession of Marijuana
  • 236A Wanda Way, Suicide Threat/Attempt
  • McCoy St. at Poplar St., Obstructing Law Enforcement Officers
  • E. Jefferson St. near Winn St., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
  • Lakeview Circle, Discharging Firearms in City Limits

6/11

  • Rees St. at Angus Dr., DUI-Refusal/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Failure to Maintain Lane
  • 1033 South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Motel 6, Simple Battery
  • 1202 E. Jefferson St., Domestic Dispute

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 6/9 to 6/11/2021

  • Styles, Karlon Dewayne (In Jail), 18, 6/10/2021 2:33 p.m., Making terroristic threats and acts/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
  • Prince, Dontavius Shamel (In Jail), 30, 6/11/2021 1:12 a.m., DUI – Alcohol/Failure to maintain lane/Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • Brown, Gregory Bernard (In Jail), 19, 6/11/2021 2:05 a.m., Aggravated Assault
  • Smith, Christopher Bernard, 46, 6/9/2021 7:35 p.m., Battery 1st offense/Cruelty to Children – 3rd Degree/allowing children to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence

 

 

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyles

  • Latest Religion

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Public Records