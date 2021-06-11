Area Beat Report 6/9 to 6/11/2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 6/10 to 6/11/2021
- Brown, Gregory Bernard (In Jail), 19, 6/11/2021 4:23 a.m., Aggravated Assault
- Hamilton, Jordan Amarion (Bonded Out), 17, 6/10/2021 3:13 a.m., Reckless Conduct
- Prince, Dontavius Shamel (In Jail), 30, 6/11/2021 3:12 a.m., DUI – Alcohol/Failure to maintain lane/Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Styles, Karlon Dewayne (In Jail), 18, 6/10/2021 3:47 p.m., Making terroristic threats and acts/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports 6/10 to 6/11/2021
6/10
- 198 Lakeshore Dr., Alarm Activation
- 113 Daisy Dr., Entering Auto
- Hwy 280 and Thomas Dr. at Lowes, Assist Motorist
- Brickyard Rd. and 280 East, Assist Motorist
- 105 South Village Dr., Domestic Disturbance
- Hwy 19 North at SGTC Parkway, Vehicle Fire
- 1674 GA Hwy 30, VIN Inspection
- 123 Southland Subdivision Lane, Animal Complaint
- 123 Ron Circle Lot 11, Harassing Phone Calls
Americus PD Media Incident Reports 6/9 to 6/11/2021
6/9
- 103 Eastview Apt. F, Theft By Taking – Motor Vehicle
- 903 Park Row, Harassing Communications
- Ashby St. at North Lee St., Aggravated Assault
- 306 Patton Dr., Suspicious Incident
- 1043 E. Forsyth St. at Wayne’s World, Civil Matter
- 1703 Armory Dr., Harassing Communications
- 628 Felder St. Apt. 3, Civil Matter
- Apple St., Miscellaneous Report
- 513B East Church St., Peeping Tom
- 906 Cypress Dr., Reckless Conduct
- 701B Harris St., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
- 140 Lonnie Lane Apt. 229, Harassing Communications/Terroristic Threats and Acts
- 510 Barlow St., Domestic Dispute
- 103B Bessie Mays Circle, Domestic Dispute
- 226 South Dudley St., Battery – 1st offense/Cruelty to Children 3rd Degree – Allowing children to witness violence
- Millard Fuller Blvd. at International Blvd., Damage to Property
- 319B South Jackson St., Miscellaneous Report
6/10
- 510 Barlow St., Domestic Dispute
- Oglethorpe Avenue, Contraband
- 126 US Hwy 280 West at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center, Purchase and Possession of Marijuana
- 236A Wanda Way, Suicide Threat/Attempt
- McCoy St. at Poplar St., Obstructing Law Enforcement Officers
- E. Jefferson St. near Winn St., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
- Lakeview Circle, Discharging Firearms in City Limits
6/11
- Rees St. at Angus Dr., DUI-Refusal/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Failure to Maintain Lane
- 1033 South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Motel 6, Simple Battery
- 1202 E. Jefferson St., Domestic Dispute
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 6/9 to 6/11/2021
- Styles, Karlon Dewayne (In Jail), 18, 6/10/2021 2:33 p.m., Making terroristic threats and acts/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
- Prince, Dontavius Shamel (In Jail), 30, 6/11/2021 1:12 a.m., DUI – Alcohol/Failure to maintain lane/Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Brown, Gregory Bernard (In Jail), 19, 6/11/2021 2:05 a.m., Aggravated Assault
- Smith, Christopher Bernard, 46, 6/9/2021 7:35 p.m., Battery 1st offense/Cruelty to Children – 3rd Degree/allowing children to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence
