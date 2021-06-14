Sandy Larson named SGTC Administrative Services Director

From South Georgia Tech

AMERICUS – Sandy Larson of Americus has been selected as the Administrative Services Director for South Georgia Technical College, announced SGTC President Dr. John Watford recently. Larson will be replacing Mark Brooks who is retiring as the Administrative Services Director on June 30th, 2021, after serving the college for 34 years. She will report to SGTC Vice President of Administrative Services Lea Coe.

Larson is currently serving as the Director of Human Resources at South Georgia Technical College. She has been with the college for 14 years. She began her career at SGTC as a Financial Aid Specialist in 2007 and continued in that position until she was named Director of Human Resources in July 2010.

In addition to her work at South Georgia Technical College, Larson was also employed at Sumter Regional Hospital where she coordinated procurement as well as originated and maintained necessary files/records and reports.

“Sandy Larson has been an integral part of South Georgia Tech for the past 14 years in both her roles as the Human Resources Director and as a Financial Aid Specialist,” said President Watford. “I am looking forward to continuing to work with her in her new capacity. She has experience in procurement and has a background in accounting which will be very useful to her in this new position.”

As the Administrative Services Director, Larson will be responsible for the supervision and oversite for procurement, accounts payable, asset management, bookstore operations, insurance, budget/grant reviews, inventory control, and financial reporting. She will also assign, plan, and direct activities to ensure the maximum efficiency on a continuous basis according to established procedures. She will be responsible for reviewing and approving expense accounts, leave request, travel requests and monitoring and evaluating the activities of personnel to ensure compliance with TCSG policy manual and department procedures.

Larson is a graduate of Georgia Southwestern State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with a major in Accounting. She and her husband, Marty, have two children, Ashley Larson and Anna Grace Larson.