A healing prayer for the Reddick Drive and Tom Hill Circle areas

In ongoing dedication to the areas hardest hit by violence in Americus, we join with the church to lift the Reddick Drive and Tom Hill Circle areas for the week of June 16-22, 2021. Next week, we will continue in prayer for the Cherokee Street Area.

Jehovah Rapha, Our God Who Heals,

We are a community on our knees admitting we need you to heal the pain of our city. We own a wound which we need you to be the Jehovah Rapha, our healer over. Lord, you have promised us if we do away with oppression, put away our pointing finger, cease our malicious talk and instead work on behalf of the hungry and satisfy the needs of the oppressed, our light, like the noonday sun, will rise. Lord, you will guide us all our days, and in a land scorched by the sun you will strengthen us. Like a well-watered garden whose springs never fail we will rebuild our ruins, we will rise. You will make yourself known as the repairer of broken walls and the restorer of streets and homes. Lord, we fully admit we need to be repaired and restored. We know you hold the healing of our city in your hands. We know you are mindful of the pain in the Reddick Drive and Tom Hall Circle area. You will not leave us to whither in our wounds. You will prove yourself mighty to save. Lord pour out your healing, for we are a city in need of your breath. We are a city who claims your blood as our salvation from our sickness. We know your victory stands over this neighborhood. Healing God, we put ourselves in your hands. We ask you to be tender with us as you care for our injuries. Mighty God, be with our neighbors who live in these areas. Pour out your balm, courage and peace as they invest into your heart. Lord show us where we can minister to the needs of these residents, where we can be obedient to your calling. Father, make us healers along side of you. Anoint us to bring hope and healing. Where there are men who can stand in the gaps, please send them forth armored in your might. Lord, we offer you our hands, may you always find us using them to perform your work.