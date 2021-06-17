Community Calendar for June 2021

SUMTER COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Due to COVID – 19, the Sumter County Board of Commissioners’ Meetings can be viewed via zoom. The dial in number is 1(646)-558-8656. The Meeting ID and Passcodes are listed below each meeting. All meetings of the Sumter County Board of Commissioners are open to the public.

DATE TIME ACTION

June 01, 2021 6:00 P.M. Budget Workshop

Meeting ID: 919 603 3470 – Passcode: 283812

June 03, 2021 6:00 P.M. Budget Workshop (if needed)

Meeting ID: 919 603 3470 – Passcode: 283812

June 08, 2021 5:30 P.M. Public Hearing Prior to

Meeting ID: 919 4279 3132 – Passcode: 123788 Work Session Meeting

June 08, 2021 6:00 P.M. Budget Workshop following

Meeting ID: 919 4279 3132 – Passcode: 123788 BOC Work Session Meeting

June 15, 2021 6:00 P.M. Adoption of Budget at BOC

Meeting ID: 952 1489 3004 – Passcode: 072455 Regular Meeting

A copy of the proposed budget is available for public view in the Board of Commissioners’ Suite 100 located at 500 West Lamar Street, Americus, GA 31709.

City of Americus

Council/Staff Agenda Setting Session – Thursday, June 17, 6:00 PM, The meeting will be hosted via ZOOM:

Join Zoom Meeting

https://zoom.us/j/8909017047?pwd=UE1NUXFFaHI2c0g0UlRSZC9PeURDQT09

Phone number 1-646-876-9923

Meeting ID: 890 901 7047

Password: 399335

City Council Meeting – Thursday, June 24, 6:00 PM, The meeting will be hosted via ZOOM:

Join Zoom Meeting

https://zoom.us/j/8909017047?pwd=UE1NUXFFaHI2c0g0UlRSZC9PeURDQT09

Phone number 1-646-876-9923

Meeting ID: 890 901 7047

Password: 399335

Commissions and Authorities

Board of Zoning Appeals – No meeting this month.

Historic Preservation Commission – Tuesday, June 8, 4:00 p.m., Municipal Building, third floor meeting room.

Downtown Development Authority –No meeting this month.

Planning & Zoning Commission – No meeting this month.

Americus/Sumter County Tourism Council – No meeting this month.

Americus/Sumter County Theater Authority – Thursday, June 17 at 5pm. Pace Conference Room, Rylander Theater.

Land Bank Authority – Wednesday, June 2, 1:00 p.m., Municipal Building, third floor meeting room.

Tourism Board – No meeting this month.

Main Street Board – Tuesday, June 10, 9:00 a.m.

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84714810176?pwd=c0JqWFNZNkROVzFuV3hjRCtYSW1SZz09

Meeting ID: 847 1481 0176

Passcode: 332619

To call in, dial 1+929-205-6099 and enter the Meeting ID and Passcode when prompted.

As set forth in the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1992, the City of Americus does not discriminate on the basis of disability, and is willing to assist citizens with special needs. If you have a hearing or vision disability and wish to attend this or any of these meetings, please contact us at (229) 924-4411 or City of Americus, 101 W. Lamar Street, Americus, GA 31709, seven (7) days prior to the meeting date.

Sumter County Board of Education

Monday, June 14, 2021

Finance/Personnel/Property Committee @ 4:00 P.M.

Curriculum/Policy/Technology Committee @ 4:45 P.M.

Work Session @ 6:00 P.M.

Thursday, June 17, 2021

Regular Board Meeting @ 7:00 P.M.

All meetings will be held in the SCS Administration Building, 100 Learning Lane, Americus, GA. The public is welcome to attend. The work session as well as the regular board meeting can also be seen via Facebook under Sumter County Schools

Upcoming:

Community Invitation

July 1-9 Taylor County Camp Meeting, 473 LT Peed Rd., invites you to attend old fashioned camp meeting days. Preaching, Bible study, youth and children services are head daily at 11am and 7:30pm. More information can be found at taylorcountycamp.org or by contacting Minda McCants at 478.862.3999

If you have an event you would like announced in the community calendar, please email the information to news@americustimesrecorder.com.