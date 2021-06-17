June 17, 2021

COVID-19 Update June 14, 2021

By TRACY K. HALL

Published 12:07 pm Thursday, June 17, 2021

Georgia is now vaccinating all residents aged 12 and older. The Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine is the only vaccine approved for use in anyone 12 years of age and older. The Moderna and Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for use in anyone 18 years of age and older.

District Vaccination Numbers

 

                                                       Fully                                                                 Fully                                                                          

                 County                             Vaccinated     Percentage      County              Vaccinated     Percentage

Chattahoochee        1,212        11 Quitman         526        23
Clay           974        33 Randolph      1,808        26
Crisp        6,172        27 Schley      1,128        22
Dooly        3,133        23 Stewart      1,402        22
Harris        9,236        27 Sumter      9,910        33
Macon        3,357        25 Talbot      1,851        29
Marion        1,926        23 Taylor      2,328        29
Muscogee      48,113        25 Webster         763        29

 

The number of fully residents vaccinated in our district is 93,839.

 

Vaccine Registration

 

Visit www.westcentralhealthdistrict.com and click on the red bar at the top of the home page for vaccine or testing registration. For questions, or if you need assistance registering, please contact our COVID-19 Call Center at 706-653-6613.  Hours are Monday through Friday, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.  There is no charge for testing or vaccines at any health department location.

 

Vaccine Locations

All health departments are giving COVID-19 vaccines.  Below are locations with scheduled times.  Appointments preferred but not required.   

Columbus Health Department – 706-321-6300 –  Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm. All brands of vaccines available.

Chattahoochee County Health Department – Cusseta – 706-989-3663 – Tuesday from 12:30 pm to 3:00 pm.

Crisp County Health Department – Cordele – 229-276-2680 – Thursdays.  Call for times.

Dooly County Health Department – Vienna – 229-268-4725 – Monday and Tuesday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pmClosed 12 noon to 1:00 pm.

Harris County Health Department – Hamilton – 706-628-5037 –  Friday from 9:00 am to 11:00 am. All brands of vaccines available.

Macon County Health Department – Oglethorpe – 478-472-8121 – Thursday from 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm.

Marion County Health Department – Buena Vista – 229-649-5664 – Thursday from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Schley County Health Department –  Ellaville – 229-937-2208 – Thursday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. Closed 12 noon to 1:00 pm.

