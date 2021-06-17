COVID-19 Update June 14, 2021
Georgia is now vaccinating all residents aged 12 and older. The Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine is the only vaccine approved for use in anyone 12 years of age and older. The Moderna and Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for use in anyone 18 years of age and older.
District Vaccination Numbers
Fully Fully
County Vaccinated Percentage County Vaccinated Percentage
|Chattahoochee
|1,212
|11
|Quitman
|526
|23
|Clay
|974
|33
|Randolph
|1,808
|26
|Crisp
|6,172
|27
|Schley
|1,128
|22
|Dooly
|3,133
|23
|Stewart
|1,402
|22
|Harris
|9,236
|27
|Sumter
|9,910
|33
|Macon
|3,357
|25
|Talbot
|1,851
|29
|Marion
|1,926
|23
|Taylor
|2,328
|29
|Muscogee
|48,113
|25
|Webster
|763
|29
The number of fully residents vaccinated in our district is 93,839.
Vaccine Registration
Visit www.westcentralhealthdistrict.com and click on the red bar at the top of the home page for vaccine or testing registration. For questions, or if you need assistance registering, please contact our COVID-19 Call Center at 706-653-6613. Hours are Monday through Friday, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. There is no charge for testing or vaccines at any health department location.
Vaccine Locations
All health departments are giving COVID-19 vaccines. Below are locations with scheduled times. Appointments preferred but not required.
Columbus Health Department – 706-321-6300 – Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm. All brands of vaccines available.
Chattahoochee County Health Department – Cusseta – 706-989-3663 – Tuesday from 12:30 pm to 3:00 pm.
Crisp County Health Department – Cordele – 229-276-2680 – Thursdays. Call for times.
Dooly County Health Department – Vienna – 229-268-4725 – Monday and Tuesday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. Closed 12 noon to 1:00 pm.
Harris County Health Department – Hamilton – 706-628-5037 – Friday from 9:00 am to 11:00 am. All brands of vaccines available.
Macon County Health Department – Oglethorpe – 478-472-8121 – Thursday from 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm.
Marion County Health Department – Buena Vista – 229-649-5664 – Thursday from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm.
Schley County Health Department – Ellaville – 229-937-2208 – Thursday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. Closed 12 noon to 1:00 pm.
Community Calendar for June 2021
