South Georgia Technical College holds High School equivalency graduation ceremony

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College held its 2021 Summer High School Equivalency graduation ceremony recently in the John M. Pope Industrial Technology Center on the SGTC Americus campus. Twenty-three students earned their General Educational Development (GED) Diploma and were recognized for that accomplishment.

Robbie Edalgo, SGTC High School Equivalency Instructor on the Crisp County campus, was the guest speaker at the event, which featured graduates from Sumter, Schley, Crisp, Macon, and Taylor counties.

“We are here to celebrate your accomplishments tonight,” said Edalgo. “You are all ‘doers.’ South Georgia Technical College and the Adult Education staff here teach ‘doers.’ We give you a tool box and provide you with the tools or skills to be able to accomplish your goals and dreams. We encourage you to take one step at a time to achieve those goals. Tonight, you have completed a very important step by earning your diploma.”

Edalgo also challenged the graduates to go out and achieve more than anyone thought possible. Be your own success story and show all those who thought you couldn’t, that you can and you did, added Edalgo.

South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford also thanked the graduates and their families and friends for supporting each other and this celebration. “There are a number of reasons why individuals choose to come back and work on these credentials,” said Dr. Watford. “Whatever the reason, you have accomplished this goal and completed. It took commitment and hard work on your part. Enjoy this moment. You have earned it.”

Then Dr. Watford challenged the graduates to not stop here. “You have opened yourselves up to all kinds of opportunities by taking this step,” explained Dr. Watford. “First, you will receive a $500 voucher to help you continue your education here at South Georgia Tech. I encourage you to explore your next step and hopefully one of those steps will include continuing your education and earn a diploma or degree. Continue to set new goals and if we can help you, let us know. Thank you for coming.”

Lillie Ann Winn, South Georgia Tech Dean of Adult Education, echoed Dr. Watford’s congratulations and introduced Robbie Edalgo as the guest speaker for the event. Edalgo started his post-secondary education with the Technical College System of Georgia in Waycross. He earned an associate degree in science from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, a Bachelor’s of Science in Wildlife Biology from the University of Georgia, a Masters of Arts in Applied Sociology from West Virginia University, a Mast in Ministry from Trinity Baptist College and is currently finishing up his PhD in Higher Education Administration at Liberty University.

After Edalgo’s talk, President Watford, and SGTC Vice President of Academic Affairs David Kuipers and Dean of Adult Education Winn recognized the graduates and presented them with their diplomas.

Adult Education instructor Danny Payne from Taylor County delivered the invocation at the ceremony. Lisa Truitt provided the piano selections including the traditional processional and music for the graduates.

Listed below are the South Georgia Technical College High School Equivalency graduates from the individual counties who earned their GED and right to participate in the ceremony:

Sumter County

Helena Elizabeth Cornell, Rachel Marie Davis, Victoria Dylaina Dukes, Faith Kristin Dunford, Kendall BreAnn Evans, Alexyss Fulwood, Wesley Cole May, Anna McKenzie Rees and Christopher W. Wooden;

Crisp County

Levi Austin Blair, Andrew James Cranford, Merrick Fenn, Lexie Marie Mayfield, Cailin Roberts, and Tristen Tackett;

Schley County

Loralai Rene Tanner;

Macon County

Sarah Summer;

Taylor County

Marsha Anne Marshall and Hunter Ty Withrow.

Lillie Ann Winn is the South Georgia Technical College Program Administrator for Adult Education for SDA 15, Lisa Jordan is the Adult Education Administrative Assistant, Lisa Truitt is the GED Chief Examiner and Shuri Rand, Ed Turley and Kenia Wills are GED Examiners. The South Georgia Tech Adult Education instructors include: Cindy Bagwell, Dawne Beck, Robbie Edalgo, Betty Ann Eschmann, Lissa Faircloth, Angie Kauffman, Mary King, Christy McAllister, Daniel Payne, Jasmine Sims, Deborah Story, Tonya Visage, and Mary Wooldridge. Tracy Israel is the Adult Education Career Services Specialist.

For more information about the Adult Education and GED classes, contact South Georgia Tech at 229.931.2565.