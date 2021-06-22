Area Beat Report 6/17 to 6/22/2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 6/18 to 6/21/2021
- Franks, Delia Denise (In Jail), 34, 6/18/2021 4:15 p.m., Failure to Appear
- Howard, Jordan Lee (In Jail), 29, 6/20/2021 10:48 a.m., DUI-Alcohol/Failure to maintain Lane
- Jordan, Alonzo Tyree (Bonded Out), 22, 6/21/2021 7:12 a.m., Cruelty to Children in the third degree/Kidnapping/Theft by Taking-Misdemeanor/Criminal Trespass – Family Violence
- Monts, Reginald Dion (In Jail), 26, 6/20/2021 5:04 p.m., Possession of Firearm or Knife during the commission of felony/Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana
- Oakes, Joshua James (In Jail), 35, 6/20/2021 7:50 p.m., Sexual Battery against a child under the age of 16
- Robinson, John David (In Jail), 35, 6/18/2021 1:45 a.m., Holding for Catoosa County
- Scarborough, Logan Jarrett (Bonded Our), 21, 6/19/2021 4:48 a.m., DUI-Alcohol/Failure to obey stop sign
- Shorter, Willie James (In Jail), 29, 6/20/2021 11:51 p.m., Holding for Stewart County
- Myers, Tabatha Renee (In Jail), 45, 6/21/2021 11:41 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting/Giving False info to police officer
- Tran, Patrick Duy (In Jail), 33, 6/21/2021 10:13 p.m., Probation Violation
- Williamson, Dexter Cantell (In Jail), 22, 6/22/2021 12:57 a.m., Fleeing or attempting to elude police/Operating without lights-required by law/Reckless Driving/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Expired or no registration or title/Motorcycle equipment not used properly/Failure to Maintain Lane/Tail light lenses required/Wrong Class License/Speeding/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports 6/18 to 6/21/2021
6/18
- US Hwy 280 at Mile Marker 34, Assist Motorist
- 113 North Village Rd., Domestic Disturbance
- 153 Sixth St., Suspicious Person
- Hwy 280 East at Williams Church Rd., Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 500 West Lamar St., Crossing State/County guard lines with contraband
- 551 Hwy 30 West, Alarm Activation
- Sumter County Courthouse, Lost or stolen tag
- Hwy 49 North at MM 23, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 13, Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
- 133 Irene Dr., Theft
- Sumter County Courthouse, Traffic Stop/warning for hands free device
- Lamar Rd. at District Line Rd., Accident Report
- Robin Hills at Pheasant, Loud Music
- Devoe rd., Assist another agency
- Forsyth St. at GA Hwy 3, Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
- 900 Southwestern Circle, Bad Child
- 1498 Hooks Mill Rd., Assist Another AGENCY
- SGT Parkway at GA Hwy 49 North, Traffic Stop/Warrant Service
6/19
- GA Hwy 3 at GA Hwy 308, Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
- MLK and Magnolia St., Traffic Stop/Improper Left Turn/Failure to signal lane change or turn
- 900 Southwestern Circle, Information for officer
- District Line Rd. and Lamar Rd., Assist Motorist
- 415 Old Andersonville Rd., Traffic Accident
- 441 Arch Helms Rd., Domestic Disturbance
- 210 Fox Stephens Rd., Suspicious Vehicle
- GA Hwy 27 at Tripp St., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
- GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 13, Traffic Stop/warning for driving without lights on
- GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 13, Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
- 191 Overlook Rd., Suspicious Person
- 107 Jade Rd., Domestic Disturbance
6/20
- GA Hwy 49 North at MM 23, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 864 US Hwy 280 East at Flint Side Ag and Turf, Alarm Activation
- Upper River Rd. at District Line Rd., Warning for missing a license plate
- 156 Stonewall Dr., Animal Complaint
- GA Hwy 280 West at Gas & Go, Alarm Activation
- 124 McDonald Dr., Burglary
- District Line Rd. at GA Hwy 30 East, Traffic Stop/Warning for stop sign violation
- 1758 GA Hwy 30 West, Suspicious Vehicle
- 244 Loop Rd., Traffic Accident
- GA Hwy 19 South at GA Hwy 280, Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding and no current decal on tag
- 401 Waymon St., Alarm Activation
- 135 N. Bailey Ave., Alarm Activation
- US Highway 280 East at 195, Assist Motorist
- GA Hwy 3 at GA Hwy 30, Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
- 401 Wayman St. at Boys and Girls Club, Alarm Activation
- 244 E. Rock Hill Dr., Alarm Activation
- Spring St., Assist Motorist
- District Line Rd. and Lamar Rd., Accident Report
- GA Hwy 30 West at Hidden Lakes, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 205 GA Hwy 49 South, Traffic Stop/Warning citation for speeding
- Arch Helms Rd. and GA Hwy 49 South, Racing
- GA Hwy 3 at GA Hwy 27, Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation/Child or youth restraint not used properly
6/21
- 864 US Hwy 280 East at Flint Ag and Turf, Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 19 North about MP 17, Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
- 864 GA Hwy 280 East at Middle Flint Ag and Turf, Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 280 East at District Line Rd., Traffic Stop/Speeding
- GA Hwy 280 East at District Line Rd., Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
- GA Hwy 280 West at District Line Rd., Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
- GA Hwy 280 East about Arlington Rd., Traffic Stop/Speeding/Failure to have license on person
- GA Hwy 19 North about MP 17, Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
- 108 Southland Road, Animal Complaint
- Forrest St. about Church St., Traffic Stop/Warning for break light being out
- 127 William Bowen Point, Alarm Activation
- 211 Smokey Lane, Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 30 East at Thomas Dr., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation/Expired or no registration or title
- 112 Center Fitt Rd., Civil Matter
- GA Highway 280 East at Mask Rd., Traffic Stop/warnings for suspended registration, no proof of insurance and no license on person
- Tripp St. and GA Highway 30 East at Gas & Go, Traffic Stop/Expired registration or no title
- Hidden Lakes Subdivision, Suspicious Person
- 385 GA Highway 30 West, Alarm Activation
- 190 E. Rock Hill Dr., Domestic Disturbance
- 1515 Middle River Rd., Alarm Activation
- 148 Santa Rosa Dr., Alarm Activation
- Hwy 280 at MM 19, Traffic Stop/Failure to obey stop sign/Expired or no registration or title
- Highway 49 North at Peacock Alley, Vehicle Pursuit/Fleeing or attempting to elude police/Operating without lights – required by law/Reckless Driving/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Expired registration or no title/Motorcycle equipment not used properly/Failure to maintain lane/Tail lights out – tail light lenses required/Wrong Class license/Speeding/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
- 967 Leslie Lamar Rd., Suspicious Person
- 354 Arch Helms Rd., Welfare Check
6/22
- Southerfield Rd. at Crisp Dr., Traffic Stop/Warning for tail light out
- District Line Rd. about Lamar Rd., Accident Involving Deer
- 414 N. Bond St. Apt. A, Suspicious Person
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 6/18 to 6/21/2021
- Boone, Jaheim Sam-Twawn, 19, 6/21/2021 5:20 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
- Myers, Tabatha, 46, 6/21/2021 9:30 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting/Warrant Executed/Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer
- Tran, Patrick, 34, 6/21/2021 9:05 p.m., Warrant Executed/Headlight Requirements
- Williams, Shateria Vonshe, 27, 6/21/2021, Disorderly Conduct
- George, Tiquan Malik, 25, 6/17/2021 11:24 a.m., Criminal Trespass/Aggravated Stalking
- Thomas, Wanda Denise, 48, 6/17/2021 10:11 p.m., Failure to yield wen entering roadway/DUI-open container of alcohol in motor vehicle
- Barnes, Taniya Leshay, 20, 6/20/2021 4:15 a.m., Disorderly Conduct
- Carter, Laquasha Deondra, 30, 6/20/2021 4:39 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
- Colbert, Shaquille Deshaun, 21, 6/20/2021 4:15 a.m., Disorderly Condcut
- Fuller, Alaysia Arionia, 19, 6/18/2021 10:21 a.m., Possession of Marijuana or drug-related object
- Lewis, Aamiyah Tenise, 19, 6/20/2021 12:34 a.m., Possession of MSD Marijuana or drug-related object
- Monts, Reginald Dion, 27, 6/20/2021 3:11 p.m., Possession of firearm or knife during the commission of a felony/Marijuana possession, purchase, manufacture/sale/distribution
- Pacheco, Pete, 33, 6/18/2021 12 a.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- Robinson, John, 36, 6/18/2021 12:28 a.m., Assault and Battery/Warrant Executed
- Robinson, Shadrick Dion, 45, 6/18/2021 9:09 p.m., DUI-Alcohol/Driving while license suspended or revoked – Felony
Americus PD Media Incident Reports 6/18 to 6/21/2021
6/17
- 412 West Forsyth St. at Jones Paint and Body Shop, Miscellaneous Report
- 107 East Lester St., Domestic Dispute
- 208 Brookdale Dr., Aggravated Stalking/Criminal Trespass
- 115 Clearview Circle, Miscellaneous Report
- 208 Willet Way, Theft By Taking/Criminal Trespass
- East Dodson St., Domestic Dispute
- 806 Lawson Dr., Civil Matter
- 88 Dixon Dr., Ungovernable Child/Possession of Marijuana – less than an oz.
- 201 US Highway 19 South at Traffic Supply Store, Theft By Shoplifting
- 1130 Felder St. Apt. 10E, Miscellaneous Report
- West church St. at Rees St., Failure to yield when entering roadway/DUI-Alcohol – Having an open container of alcohol in motor vehicle
- 323 South Lee St., Discharging firearms in city limits
- 303 Peggy Ann Dr., Damage to Property
6/18
- Tripp St. at East Lamar St., Possession of MSD Marijuana or drug/Failure to Maintain Lane/Headlight Requirements
- 162A Lakeview circle, Simple Battery/Theft By Taking/Misdemeanor/Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers
- 304B East Dodson St., Assault and Battery/Warrant Executed
- 103 Hosanna Circle, Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 609A Eastview Circle, Fraudulent attempts to obtain refunds
- North Lee St., Possession of MSD Marijuana or Drugs
- 1005 Turner St., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop at scene of accident
- 910 South MLK Blvd. at Todd Auto, Civil Matter
- 1451 North Jackson St., Miscellaneous Report
- 104 Glory Court, Missing Person
- East Lamar St. at WAL-MART, Theft By Shoplifting
- Hinkle St. at church St., Driving while license suspended or revoked/DUI-Alcohol
- 533 Oak Avenue, Damage to Property
- 727 Tom Gailey Plaza, Criminal Trespass
6/19
- Elm Avenue at Hill St., Failure to stop at stop sign/DUI-Alcohol
- 201 South MLK Blvd. at Tractor Supply Store, Theft By Shoplifting
- 211A Horton Dr., Domestic Dispute
- 110 Knollwood Dr. at Apt. 6E, Disorderly Conduct
6/20
- Elm Avenue, Possession of Marijuana or Drugs
- 205 Murphy Mill Rd. at Apt. M, Disorderly Conduct
- 1609 East Lamar St. at Hampton Inn, Criminal Trespass
- 113 GA Hwy 27 East at Southland Heights Apartments, Purchase, Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Firearms or knife durng the commission of a felony
- 514 East Forsyth St. at Sneakers, Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop at scene of accident
- GA Hwy 27 East at 113 Southland Heights Apt. K-4, Disorderly Conduct
- 119 Finn St., Terroristic threats and Acts
- Rees St., Miscellaneous Report
- 104A Frieda Lane, Simple Battery/Ungovernable Child/Criminal Damage to Property – 1st Degree
- 104A Frieda Lane, Battery 1st Offense
- 78A Barbara Battle Way, Robbery/Aggravated Assault/Simple Battery – Family Violence/Theft By Taking – Felony
- 202 Elliot Dr., Miscellaneous Report
6/21
- 305 Prince St., Theft By Taking (Felony)
- 103 Highway 27 at Phoebe Sumter Pediatrics, Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop at scene of accident
- Adderton St. near Armory Dr., Recovered Property – Not Stolen
- Ashy St. at Winn St., Suspicious Incident
- 604 Eastview Dr., Theft By Deception – Felony
- Crawley St., Battery
- Norman Cole St. at Bessie Mays Circle, Disorderly Conduct
- 113 GA Hwy 27 East at Apt. 18 at Southland Heights, Damage to Property
- West Forsyth St. at Baldwin St., Damage to Property
- 117 Hosanna Circle, Unlawful Eavesdropping or surveillance/Harassing Communications
- 429 Forrest St. at Apt. N, Welfare Check
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART, Theft By Shoplifting/Warrant Executed/Giving false information to police officer
- Winn St. at Jefferson St., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
6/22
- 1505 North MLK Blvd. at Super Shop, Suicide Threat/Attempt
