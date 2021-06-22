Judge Rucker Smith Re-Elected to Board of Governors of State Bar of Georgia

PRESS RELEASE from State Bar of Georgia

June 22, 2021

Atlanta – Southwestern Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge R. Rucker Smith of Americus has been re-elected to serve on the Board of Governors of the 52,000-member State Bar of Georgia.

Smith will continue to serve in the Southwestern Circuit seat on the board, representing Lee, Macon, Schley, Stewart, Sumter and Webster counties. He earned his law degree from the Emory University School of Law and was admitted to the State Bar of Georgia in 1979. He is a past chair of the State Bar’s Judicial Section, Long-Range Planning Committee and Bench & Bar Committee.

The Board of Governors is the 160-member policymaking authority of the State Bar, with representation from each of Georgia’s judicial circuits. The board holds regular meetings at least four times per year.

The State Bar of Georgia, with offices in Atlanta, Savannah and Tifton, was established in 1964 by Georgia’s Supreme Court as the successor to the Georgia Bar Association, founded in 1884. All lawyers licensed to practice in Georgia belong to the State Bar. Its more than 52,000 members work together to strengthen the constitutional promise of justice for all, promote principles of duty and public service among Georgia’s lawyers, and administer a strict code of legal ethics