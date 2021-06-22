Sharon Robinson: June 18, 2021

Sharon Robinson, 56 of Leslie died on Friday, June 18, 2021 at Phoebe Sumter. She was born in Jacksonville, FL. and raised in Cedar Town, GA., by Woodrow and Sarah Crumpton. Sharon moved to Americus in her twenties to be close to family. She was preceded in death by her mother Carla Bolton and a son Adam Crowley. She leaves behind her husband Chuck Robinson, son Vance & Brandi Crowley; sisters Donna Patterson, Janet & Bobby Walls, Lisa & Bill Horsley, Amanda & Hugh Rooks, Charlie McAllister, and Brad; two grandchildren Jackson and Laith Crowley; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. A memorial service will be held Sunday, June 27, 2021 at 10:00 at Greg Hancock Funeral Chapel.

