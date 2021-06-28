Area Beat Report 6/24 to 6/28/2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 6/24 to 6/28/2021
- Boyton, Coneshia Louise (In Jail), 37, 6/24/2021 3:05 a.m., Battery
- Brown, Nairobi Tyreke (In Jai), 22, 6/24/2021 9:03 p.m., Aggravated Assault/Possession of firearm or knife during the commission of a felony
- Cooper, Preston Scott (In Jail), 22, 6/24/2021 9:49 a.m., Housing for Webster County
- Grimes, Elsie Ladonna (In Jail), 62, 6/24/2021 3:18 p.m., Affray/Fighting
- Sampson, Mary Ann (In Jail), 45, 6/24/2021 3:40 p.m., Affray (Fighting)
- Tyner, Darious Ranan (In Jail), 30, 6/24/2021 2:24 p.m., Probation Violation
- Flick, Christopher David (In Jail), 34, 6/26/2021 9:19 a.m., Harassing Phone Calls/Failure to Appear
- Flowers, Ton Bernard (Rebook), 37, 6/25/2021 1:57 p.m., Cruelty to Children – Deprivation of necessary sustenance 1st Degree
- Hart, Ricky (Bonded Out), 56, 6/25/2021 Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Failure to obey stop sign/Failure to maintain Insurance/Knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspemded, Canceled or revoked registration
- Johnson, Marvin Lewis (In Jail), 60, 6/27/2021 12:53 p.m., Failure to Appear/Probation Violation
- King, Jason Hunter (In Jail), 6/28/2021 12:17 a.m., Hold for Marion County
- Lewis, Gerald Alexander (In Jail) 49, 6/27/2021 1:25 a.m., Probation Violation
- Richard, Janie Lyles (Bonded Out), 60, 6/25/2021 5 p.m., Affray (Fighting)
- White, Joseph (Bonded Out), 46, 6/25/2021 12:54 p.m., Cruelty to Animals/Drugs not in original container – Misdemeanor/Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute/Possession of a Schedule 1 Controlled Substance
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Report 6/24 to 6/28/2021
6/24
- 864 GA Hwy 280 East at Flint Ag and Turf, Alarm Activation
- 208 Jackson St., Burglary
- 246 Shiloh Rd., Criminal Trespass
- 102 E. Church St., Information for officer
- 136 Pecan Terrace, 911 Hangup
- 2318 Brady Rd., Welfare Check
- 279 Old Plains Hwy, Animal Complaint
- 211 West Allen, Animal Complaint
- 206 E. Rock Hill Dr., Animal Complaint
- 115 Pryor Cobb Rd., Animal Complaint
- Southerfield Rd. at Basket Factory Dr., Reckless Driving
- 354 Shiloh Rd., Information for officer
- Graystone Dr. about Stone Ridge Dr., Speeding/Reckless Driving
- 1113 Southerfield Rd. at Smiths Automotive Center, Theft
- 213 W. Church St. at Andersonville RV Park, VIN Inspection
- 171 Sylvan Dr., Report of Shots Fired
- 213 Prison Walk, Animal Complaint
- 129 Stonewall Dr., Alarm Activation
- Pecan Terrace at Sunset Park Dr., Report of Shots Fired
6/25
- 402 Old Plains Highway at Jimmy Carter Boyhood Home, Alarm Activation
- 106 South Village Dr., Burglary
- Hwy 19 South at MPM 8, Accident Involving Deer
- 272 Bear Branch Rd., 911 Hangup
- 400 Bagley St., information for Officer
- 402 Old Plains Hwy at Jimmy Carter Boyhood Home, Alarm Activation
- 106 South Village Dr., Burglary
- Hwy 19 South at MPM 8, Accident Involving Deer
- 272 Bear Branch Rd., 911 Hangup
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Lec Lobby, Accident Involving Deer
- 419 Middle River Rd., Criminal Trespass
- 105 South Village Dr., Domestic Disturbance
- 929 Hwy 19 South, Mental Subject
- 103 Short Lane, Burglary – 1st Degree Felony
- 2697 US Hwy 280 East, Alarm Activation
- 105A Pryor Cobb Rd., Domestic Disturbance
- 4243 Hwy 280 East, Roadway Blocked
- Wolf Creek Dr. at McMath Mill Rd., Accident Report
6/26
- Sunset Park and Pecan Terrace, Report of Shots Fired
- South GA Tech Pkwy and Career Ave., Suspicious Person
- 402 Old Plains Hwy at Jimmy Carter Boyhood Farm, Alarm Activation
- 864 GA Hwy 280 East at Flint Ag and Turf, Alarm Activation
- 122 Highway 19 North at Tystantic Custom, Alarm Activation
- 145 Foster St., Alarm Activation
- 472 RW Jones Rd., Domestic Disturbance
- 101 Stone Ridge Dr., Alarm Activation
- 243 South Freeman Avenue, Animal Complaint
- 127 Rainbow Terrace, Theft
- 995 Southerfield Rd., Information for officer
- 817 Flintside Dr., 911 Hangup
- 102 Short Lane, Trouble Unknown
- US Hwy 19 South about Mile Marker 6, Traffic Stop/warning for passing lane violation
- 397 Three Bridges Rd., Assist Another Agency
- 104 Southland Ridge Dr., Welfare Check
- 110 Jenkins Rd., Loud Music
- Santa Rosa Dr., Welfare Check
- 229 Highway 49 South, Suspicious Person
- 869 McMath Mill Rd. Extension, Missing Person
6/27
- 138 N. Village Dr., Domestic Disturbance
- 143 Sylvan Dr., Information for officer
- 266A Cooper Rd., 911 Hangup
- 1204 South MLK at Three Squares Diner, Domestic Disturbance
- 0 Rock Hill Dr. at Hwy 280 West, Accident Involving Deer
- 274 North Shore Dr., Alarm Activation
- 894 Youngs Mill Rd., Domestic Disturbance
- 864 Flint Ag and Turf, Alarm Activation
- 139 Sylvan Dr., Information for officer
- 1251 Brady Rd., Accident Involving Deer
- 645 Hwy 49 South, Assist Motorist
- 107 Whisperwood Ct., Neighbor Dispute
- 167 Shiloh Rd., Burglary 1st Degree
- 2408 Hwy 19 South at Georgia Tarp, Alarm Activation
- 408 Southerfield Rd., Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 49 South about Arch Helms Rd., Accident Involving Deer
- Sunset Park Dr. about Bumphead Rd., Hit and Run
- 138 Jasmine Dr., Bad Child
- 315 Lower Five Points Rd., Suicide Threat
6/28
- 343 Middle River Road, Domestic Disturbance
- Flintside Dr. and 4th St., Domestic Disturbance
- 402 Old Plains Hwy, Alarm Activation
- 390 GA Hwy 318, Alarm Activation
You Might Like
Area Beat Report 6/23 to 6/24/2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 6/23 to 6/24/2021 Blount, Alexis Janai (Bonded Out), 18, 6/23/2021 11:08 a.m., Theft... read more