Area Beat Report 6/24 to 6/28/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 7:32 pm Monday, June 28, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 6/24 to 6/28/2021

  • Boyton, Coneshia Louise (In Jail), 37, 6/24/2021 3:05 a.m., Battery
  • Brown, Nairobi Tyreke (In Jai), 22, 6/24/2021 9:03 p.m., Aggravated Assault/Possession of firearm or knife during the commission of a felony
  • Cooper, Preston Scott (In Jail), 22, 6/24/2021 9:49 a.m., Housing for Webster County
  • Grimes, Elsie Ladonna (In Jail), 62, 6/24/2021 3:18 p.m., Affray/Fighting
  • Sampson, Mary Ann (In Jail), 45, 6/24/2021 3:40 p.m., Affray (Fighting)
  • Tyner, Darious Ranan (In Jail), 30, 6/24/2021 2:24 p.m., Probation Violation
  • Flick, Christopher David (In Jail), 34, 6/26/2021 9:19 a.m., Harassing Phone Calls/Failure to Appear
  • Flowers, Ton Bernard (Rebook), 37, 6/25/2021 1:57 p.m., Cruelty to Children – Deprivation of necessary sustenance 1st Degree
  • Hart, Ricky (Bonded Out), 56, 6/25/2021 Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Failure to obey stop sign/Failure to maintain Insurance/Knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspemded, Canceled or revoked registration
  • Johnson, Marvin Lewis (In Jail), 60, 6/27/2021 12:53 p.m., Failure to Appear/Probation Violation
  • King, Jason Hunter (In Jail), 6/28/2021 12:17 a.m., Hold for Marion County
  • Lewis, Gerald Alexander (In Jail) 49, 6/27/2021 1:25 a.m., Probation Violation
  • Richard, Janie Lyles (Bonded Out), 60, 6/25/2021 5 p.m., Affray (Fighting)
  • White, Joseph (Bonded Out), 46, 6/25/2021 12:54 p.m., Cruelty to Animals/Drugs not in original container – Misdemeanor/Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute/Possession of a Schedule 1 Controlled Substance

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Report 6/24 to 6/28/2021

6/24

  • 864 GA Hwy 280 East at Flint Ag and Turf, Alarm Activation
  • 208 Jackson St., Burglary
  • 246 Shiloh Rd., Criminal Trespass
  • 102 E. Church St., Information for officer
  • 136 Pecan Terrace, 911 Hangup
  • 2318 Brady Rd., Welfare Check
  • 279 Old Plains Hwy, Animal Complaint
  • 211 West Allen, Animal Complaint
  • 206 E. Rock Hill Dr., Animal Complaint
  • 115 Pryor Cobb Rd., Animal Complaint
  • Southerfield Rd. at Basket Factory Dr., Reckless Driving
  • 354 Shiloh Rd., Information for officer
  • Graystone Dr. about Stone Ridge Dr., Speeding/Reckless Driving
  • 1113 Southerfield Rd. at Smiths Automotive Center, Theft
  • 213 W. Church St. at Andersonville RV Park, VIN Inspection
  • 171 Sylvan Dr., Report of Shots Fired
  • 213 Prison Walk, Animal Complaint
  • 129 Stonewall Dr., Alarm Activation
  • Pecan Terrace at Sunset Park Dr., Report of Shots Fired

6/25

  • 402 Old Plains Highway at Jimmy Carter Boyhood Home, Alarm Activation
  • 106 South Village Dr., Burglary
  • Hwy 19 South at MPM 8, Accident Involving Deer
  • 272 Bear Branch Rd., 911 Hangup
  • 400 Bagley St., information for Officer
  • 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Lec Lobby, Accident Involving Deer
  • 419 Middle River Rd., Criminal Trespass
  • 105 South Village Dr., Domestic Disturbance
  • 929 Hwy 19 South, Mental Subject
  • 103 Short Lane, Burglary – 1st Degree Felony
  • 2697 US Hwy 280 East, Alarm Activation
  • 105A Pryor Cobb Rd., Domestic Disturbance
  • 4243 Hwy 280 East, Roadway Blocked
  • Wolf Creek Dr. at McMath Mill Rd., Accident Report

6/26

  • Sunset Park and Pecan Terrace, Report of Shots Fired
  • South GA Tech Pkwy and Career Ave., Suspicious Person
  • 402 Old Plains Hwy at Jimmy Carter Boyhood Farm, Alarm Activation
  • 864 GA Hwy 280 East at Flint Ag and Turf, Alarm Activation
  • 122 Highway 19 North at Tystantic Custom, Alarm Activation
  • 145 Foster St., Alarm Activation
  • 472 RW Jones Rd., Domestic Disturbance
  • 101 Stone Ridge Dr., Alarm Activation
  • 243 South Freeman Avenue, Animal Complaint
  • 127 Rainbow Terrace, Theft
  • 995 Southerfield Rd., Information for officer
  • 817 Flintside Dr., 911 Hangup
  • 102 Short Lane, Trouble Unknown
  • US Hwy 19 South about Mile Marker 6, Traffic Stop/warning for passing lane violation
  • 397 Three Bridges Rd., Assist Another Agency
  • 104 Southland Ridge Dr., Welfare Check
  • 110 Jenkins Rd., Loud Music
  • Santa Rosa Dr., Welfare Check
  • 229 Highway 49 South, Suspicious Person
  • 869 McMath Mill Rd. Extension, Missing Person

6/27

  • 138 N. Village Dr., Domestic Disturbance
  • 143 Sylvan Dr., Information for officer
  • 266A Cooper Rd., 911 Hangup
  • 1204 South MLK at Three Squares Diner, Domestic Disturbance
  • 0 Rock Hill Dr. at Hwy 280 West, Accident Involving Deer
  • 274 North Shore Dr., Alarm Activation
  • 894 Youngs Mill Rd., Domestic Disturbance
  • 864 Flint Ag and Turf, Alarm Activation
  • 139 Sylvan Dr., Information for officer
  • 1251 Brady Rd., Accident Involving Deer
  • 645 Hwy 49 South, Assist Motorist
  • 107 Whisperwood Ct., Neighbor Dispute
  • 167 Shiloh Rd., Burglary 1st Degree
  • 2408 Hwy 19 South at Georgia Tarp, Alarm Activation
  • 408 Southerfield Rd., Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 49 South about Arch Helms Rd., Accident Involving Deer
  • Sunset Park Dr. about Bumphead Rd., Hit and Run
  • 138 Jasmine Dr., Bad Child
  • 315 Lower Five Points Rd., Suicide Threat

6/28

  • 343 Middle River Road, Domestic Disturbance
  • Flintside Dr. and 4th St., Domestic Disturbance
  • 402 Old Plains Hwy, Alarm Activation
  • 390 GA Hwy 318, Alarm Activation

 

