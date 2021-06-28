Edgar Eugene “Gene” Durham: June 23, 2021

Edgar Eugene “Gene “ Durham 75, of North Augusta SC died June 23,2021 at University Hospital. He was born May 7, 1946 in Americus Ga . Son of the late Paul and Frances Durham Sr. of Americus Ga.

Gene worked for Sumter Electric EMC for 34 yrs until he retired. After retirement he worked The Ledges Apartments in North Augusta.

Gene is survived by his wife of 54 yrs Sandra Knight Durham of North Augusta. Their daughter Jennifer Durham Grover of North Augusta,SC. Their two sons Charles “ Chuck “ Durham and wife Felicia of Graniteville, SC. Robert Clay Durham of Americus Ga.

One sister Gay Zwilling of Putnam Ga.

Eleven grandchildren Erica and Jake Short of Americus Ga, Chelsea Cruz and Chris of Portland MA. Chloe Coe and Ray of Ellaville Ga. Savannah Durham of Mineral Wells Tx.

Maddie Durham of Graniteville Sc. Olivia and Allie Floyd of North Augusta Sc. Dakota and Naz Durham of Leesburg Ga. Elijah Durham of Americus Ga.

Four great-grandchildren Eli and Zander Cruz of Portland Ma . Wyatt and Ansleigh Coe of Ellaville Ga.

Numerous of Sister-in-laws, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death brother Paul Durham Jr of Waycross Ga.