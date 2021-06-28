Sumter County Gymnast Zoey Brassell wins AAU National Championship

From Staff Reports

SAVANNAH – Four members of the Sumter County Gymnastics Team (SCGT) traveled to Savannah, GA to compete in the AAU Gymnastics Age Group Nationals competitions June 23-27. One of those gymnasts, Zoe Brassell, took home the national championship in her Xcel Bronze age group in the Floor Exercise with a winning score of 9.575. This competition included over 2,000 gymnasts from all over the United States in all different levels with gymnasts from ages 5 all the way to a 64-year-old gymnast who was competing in the ladies division.

In addition to her triumphant victory in the Floor Exercise, Brassell also placed fourth on bars with a 9.25 and fourth all around with a total of 37.175. Hayley Dean, who also competed for Sumter County, placed fourth on vault with a 9.2 and sixth on floor with a 9.475. Aubree Patterson also had a personal best on beam, scoring a 9.15.

In the Xcel Gold division, Amelia Kinnebrew was fifth on beam with an 8.85 and sixth on vault with a 9.125.

“I am so proud of all these gymnasts that competed in Nationals. Every single one had a personal best all around score along with personal bests on many events,” Sumter County Head Coach Melissa Singley said. “These young ladies worked so hard to prepare for this meet and it’s wonderful to see their hard work pay off. For a young lady to be a national champion made this meet even better. We enjoyed representing Team Georgia at this competition and meeting people from all over the country in our rotations- some from as far as California. These young ladies also showed great sportsmanship by cheering on and encouraging all the gymnasts in their groups, which I love to see as a coach.”

Brittany Eason, one of the original members of the SCGT, competed in the ladies division and won the all around in her level. Eason is currently a member of the U.S. Army and is stationed in Savannah. “It was wonderful to see her still loving the sport that I watched her grow up doing,” Singley said. “I have been in Americus coaching for almost 12 years and love seeing these young ladies grow in skills, strength and confidence that carries them beyond their years in the gym and into their adult lives.”

If your child is interested in gymnastics classes, registration begins Tuesday, July 6 for classes that will begin on Monday, August 2. Gymnastics classes are offered for kids ages 18 months up to 12 years and Ninja boys classes are offered for ages 4-10. Tumbling classes are offered for ages 6-18. You can register online at www.scprd.org or at the Recreation Department.