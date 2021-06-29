Area Beat Report 6/28 to 6/29/2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 6/28 to 6/29/2021
- Haugabook, Thomas (In Jail), 28, 6/28/2021 5:02 p.m., Items prohibited for possession by inmates/Criminal Street Gang Activity
- King, Jason Hunter (In Jail), 22, 6/28/2021 12:17 a.m., Hold for Marion County
- Pierce, Wayne Denorris (In Jail), 54, 6/28/2021 6:19 p.m., Criminal Trespass/Burglary 1st Degree/Felony
- Smith, Shanora Marquetta (Bonded Out), 35, 6/28/2021 3:43 p.m., Failure to Appear
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports 6/28 to 6/29/2021
6/28
- 343 Middle River Road, Domestic Disturbance
- Flintside Dr. and 4th St., Domestic Disturbance
- 402 Old Plains Hwy, Alarm Activation
- 390 GA Hwy 118, Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 30 at Lamar Road, Traffic Stop/Expired or no registration or title
- Lamar Road at MP 6, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 149 Old Dawson Rd., Animal Complaint
- 208 Prison Wall, Animal Complaint
- GA Hwy 49 North at Wanda Way, Traffic Stop/Warning for suspended registration
- 500 West Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse, Lost or stolen tag
- 900 Southwestern Circle Apt. 608, Bad Child
- Forsyth St. at Lee St., Traffic Stop/warning for improper lane use
- Forsyth St. at Prince St., Traffic Stop/Hands Free Device Required – 1st offense
- 356 US Hwy 280 West, Information for officer
- 400 Block of Old Andersonville Rd., Traffic Stop/Speeding
- Hwy 27 at Southland Rd., Traffic Stop/warning for canceled registration
- 170 Blacksmith Rd., Damage to Property
- Church St. at Shivers Lumber, Traffic Stop/warning for expired tag and no license on person
- 460 Arch Helms Road, Assist Another Agency
- US Hwy 280 East at Lowes, Traffic Stop/Warning for expired tag
- 175 Lakeshore Dr., Information for officer
- Sunset Park and Rainbow Terrace, Traffic Stop/Failure to obey stop sign/Failure to have license on person
- 1225 Hwy 30 West, Information for officer
6/29
- 864 GA Hwy 280 East at Flint Ag and Turf, Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 17, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- Highway 30 West at Highway 45, Traffic Stop/warnings for no license plate displayed/Failure to maintain lane/tail light requirements
