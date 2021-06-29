June 29, 2021

  • 90°

Area Beat Report 6/28 to 6/29/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 1:32 pm Tuesday, June 29, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 6/28 to 6/29/2021

  • Haugabook, Thomas (In Jail), 28, 6/28/2021 5:02 p.m., Items prohibited for possession by inmates/Criminal Street Gang Activity
  • King, Jason Hunter (In Jail), 22, 6/28/2021 12:17 a.m., Hold for Marion County
  • Pierce, Wayne Denorris (In Jail), 54, 6/28/2021 6:19 p.m., Criminal Trespass/Burglary 1st Degree/Felony
  • Smith, Shanora Marquetta (Bonded Out), 35, 6/28/2021 3:43 p.m., Failure to Appear

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports 6/28 to 6/29/2021

6/28

  • 343 Middle River Road, Domestic Disturbance
  • Flintside Dr. and 4th St., Domestic Disturbance
  • 402 Old Plains Hwy, Alarm Activation
  • 390 GA Hwy 118, Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 30 at Lamar Road, Traffic Stop/Expired or no registration or title
  • Lamar Road at MP 6, Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • 149 Old Dawson Rd., Animal Complaint
  • 208 Prison Wall, Animal Complaint
  • GA Hwy 49 North at Wanda Way, Traffic Stop/Warning for suspended registration
  • 500 West Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse, Lost or stolen tag
  • 900 Southwestern Circle Apt. 608, Bad Child
  • Forsyth St. at Lee St., Traffic Stop/warning for improper lane use
  • Forsyth St. at Prince St., Traffic Stop/Hands Free Device Required – 1st offense
  • 356 US Hwy 280 West, Information for officer
  • 400 Block of Old Andersonville Rd., Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • Hwy 27 at Southland Rd., Traffic Stop/warning for canceled registration
  • 170 Blacksmith Rd., Damage to Property
  • Church St. at Shivers Lumber, Traffic Stop/warning for expired tag and no license on person
  • 460 Arch Helms Road, Assist Another Agency
  • US Hwy 280 East at Lowes, Traffic Stop/Warning for expired tag
  • 175 Lakeshore Dr., Information for officer
  • Sunset Park and Rainbow Terrace, Traffic Stop/Failure to obey stop sign/Failure to have license on person
  • 1225 Hwy 30 West, Information for officer

6/29

  • 864 GA Hwy 280 East at Flint Ag and Turf, Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 17, Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • Highway 30 West at Highway 45, Traffic Stop/warnings for no license plate displayed/Failure to maintain lane/tail light requirements
Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyles

  • Latest Religion

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Public Records