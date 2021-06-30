June 30, 2021

Area Beat Report 6/29 to 6/30/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 1:56 pm Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 6/29 to 6/30/2021

  • Phillips, William Matthew (Bonded Out), 49, 6/29/2021 4:32 p.m., Sexual Exploitation of Children
  • Smith, Samuel (In Jail), 34, 6/30/2021 6:17 a.m., Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Probation Violation
  • Stewart, Crystal Tekya (In Jail), 27, 6/29/2021 6:16 p.m., Kinowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration/Driving while licensed suspended or revoked/Possession of a Schedule 1 controlled substance/Drugs not in original container – Misdemeanor
  • Stuckett, Shyeann Michelle (In Jail), 22, 6/29/2021 8:26 p.m., Criminal Trespass/Simple Assault

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports 6/29 to 6/30/2021

6/29

  • 864 GA Hwy 280 East at Flint Ag and Turf, Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 17, Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • Highway 30 West at Hwy 45, Traffic Stop/Warnings for no license plate displayed/Failure to maintain lane/tail light requirements
  • 236 Little Bear Branch Rd., Entering Auto
  • 200 Little Bear Branch Rd., Information for officer
  • 229 Little Bear Branch Rd., Entering Auto
  • 215 Little Bear Branch Rd., Entering Auto/Theft
  • 173 Little Bear Branch Rd., Entering Auto
  • 414 North Bond St. Apt. A, Domestic Disturbance
  • 245 Shiloh Rd. Lot A, Damage to Property
  • GA Hwy 49 North at Mile Marker 20, Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
  • PSMS, Animal Complaint
  • GA Hwy 49 North at Mile Marker 23, Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
  • 894 Youngs Mill Rd., Information for officer
  • 126 US Hwy 280 West at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center, Domestic Disturbance
  • GA Hwy 45 North at Youngs Mill Rd., Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
  • GA Hwy 308 and Mills Rd., Accident Involving Deer
  • Elm Avenue at Perry Wellness Center, Pick up/Transport Prisoner
  • Hwy 280 East at Pryor Rd., Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
  • Highway 19 South at Albany Annex, Traffic StopWarning for Speeding
  • 158 Lakeridge Dr., Alarm Activation
  • 108 Johnson St., Suspicious Vehicle
  • 110 Rainbow Terrace, Traffic Stop/two subjects arguing in the roadway
  • 460 Arch Helms Rd., Medical Alarm

6/30

  • Flintside Dr. and Fourth St., 911 Hangup
  • 101 Persimmon St., Information for officer

Americus PD Media Incident Summary 6/29 to 6/30/2021

6/29

  • 1207 1st Montgomery St. at 6:19 a.m., Child Molestation
  • Felder St. at Parker St. at 2:57 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Possession of Amphetamines/Drugs not in original container
  • South Lee St. at East Lamar St. at 7:10 p.m., DUI – Alcohol 0.08 GM or more/Failure to obey traffic control device
  • Brinson St. at North Lee St. at 8:55 p.m., Possession of Controlled Substances/Marijuana
  • 315 Crawley St. at 10:41 a.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
  • 137 South Lee St. at Shakti Food Mart at 12:43 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 119 South Lee St. at 7:12 p.m., Miscellaneous Report

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 6/29 to 6/30/2021

  • Campbell, David Brenard, 49, 6/29/2021 DUI-Alcohol
  • Smith, Samuel, 34, 6/30/2021 11:43 p.m., Obstructing Law Enforcement officers/Tail light lenses required
  • Stewart, Crystal Tekya Wynell, 27, 6/29/2021 2:50 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/Possession of Amphetamines/Drugs not in original container
  • Stuckett, Shyeann Michelle, 22, 6/29/2021 7:58 p.m., Criminal Trespass/Simple Assault

 

