SGTC Leadership team provides tour for new Sumter County Chamber CEO Amber Batchelor

By Su Ann Bird

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) President Dr. John Watford and the college’s senior leadership team hosted new Sumter County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Amber Batchelor for an introduction and tour of the college recently.

Batchelor assumed the role of Chamber President and CEO effective June 1, 2021 and has been meeting with community leaders to learn more about the community and the expectations of the business and industry leaders for the Chamber office. South Georgia Technical College is one of two higher educational institutions in the Americus – Sumter County area and Dr. Watford and his senior leadership team scheduled the visit to showcase the educational opportunities available at SGTC.

“On behalf of everyone at South Georgia Technical College, I would like to welcome you to Americus and Sumter County,” said SGTC President Dr. John Watford. “South Georgia Technical College has a proud past and a promising future. Our mission is to provide workforce development opportunities for the individuals who choose South Georgia Technical College and also to provide the business and industry leaders in our area with a skilled and trained workforce.”

SGTC has over 200 associate degree, diploma, and short-term technical certificate of credit educational opportunities. SGTC also offers students the “Complete College Experience” with on-campus housing and nationally ranked intercollegiate athletics and student activities.

Batchelor, who is a graduate of Saint Augustine’s University in Raleigh, N.C. with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and a minor in International Studies, brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from business, past Chambers of Commerce and non-profit organizational and board roles to her new position. She served as the Women’s Business Center Director for weVENTURE Women’s Business Center at Florida Tech’s Bisk College of Business prior to coming to Americus. She has also worked in Silicon Valley, Washington D.C. and Florida supporting businesses, municipalities, and non-profits with over 15 years engagement in the chamber industry.

SGTC President Dr. John Watford thanked Batchelor for making the time in her busy schedule to visit South Georgia Technical College, tour the facilities and meet with his senior leadership team. “We are here to support you and the Chamber of Commerce as you support business and industry in our area,” said Dr. Watford. “South Georgia Technical College is in the business of changing lives and by working together, we can help our communities become a better play to live, grow, work, and learn.”

Batchelor met with President Watford, Vice President of Academic Affairs and Institutional Effectiveness David Kuipers, Vice President of Student Affairs Eulish Kinchens, Vice President of Administrative Services Lea Coe, Vice President of Institutional Advancement Su Ann Bird, Vice President of Facilities, Adult Education and WIOA Karen Werling, Directors of Business and Industry Services Paul Farr and Michele McGowan, Director of Career Services Cynthia Carter, Dean of Enrollment Management Julie Partain, and Director of Athletics and Lady Jets head basketball coach James Frey. The group discussed different ways that the college and the chamber could partner to support the community.

After the informal introductions and collaboration of ideas session, Dr. Watford toured Batchelor through the Americus campus with brief stops in the Griffin Bell Aviation Technology Center, the Caterpillar Heavy Equipment Diesel Technology Center, the John Deere and Motorsports lab in the Energy and Transportation Center, and other areas.