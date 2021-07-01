July 1, 2021

Area Beat Report 6/30 to 7/1/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 2:04 pm Thursday, July 1, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Report 6/30 to 7/1/2021

  • Brooks, Lashonda Nicole (Bonded Out), 28, 6/30/2021 8:27 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Speeding
  • Johnson, Paula Ranee (In Jail), 45, 6/30/2021 11:41 a.m., Failure to Appear
  • Jones, Gregory Lee (Bonded Out), 47, 7/1/2021 12:34 a.m., DUI-Alcohol
  • Peeples, Jason Lenard (Bonded Out), 28, 6/30/2021 10:28 a.m., Failure to Appear
  • Smith, Samuel (In Jail), 34, 6/30/2021 6:17 a.m., Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Probation Violation

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports 6/30 to 7/1/2021

6/30

  • Flintside Dr. and Fourth St., 911 Hangup
  • 101 Persimmon St., Information for officer
  • 1838 Hooks Mill Rd., Livestock in Road
  • 439 Bumphead Rd. at Sumter Intermediate School, Information for officer
  • 148 Sylvan Place, Animal Complaint
  • 160 Floyd Rd., Animal Complaint
  • 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Front Lobby, Information for officer
  • 547 Hwy 49 North, Vehicle Fire
  • 425 Browns Small Rd., Alarm Activation
  • Lamar Rd. at MP 14, Traffic Stop/Verbal warning for failing to maintain lane
  • 2254 Hwy 280 East, Traffic Accident
  • GA Hwy 30 East at Mile Marker 19, abandoned Vehicle
  • Lamar Road at GA Hwy 30 East, Traffic Stop/Failure to obey stop sign
  • GA Hwy 30 East at Mile Marker 34, Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
  • GA Hwy 30 East at Cook Dr., Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
  • GA Hwy 30 East at Arlington Dr., Traffic Stop/Expired or no registration or title
  • 1779 GA Hwy 45 North, Suspicious Person
  • 473B U.S. Hwy 280 West, Criminal Trespass
  • 125 Seaboard St. at Dollar General, Alarm Activation
  • 108 Oakcrest Dr., 911 Hangup

7/1

  • GA Hwy 49 North at Mile Marker 23, Abandoned Vehicle
  • GA Hwy 49 North at Mile Marker 23, Assist Motorist
  • GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 14, Abandoned Vehicle
  • 1105 Southerfield Rd. at Snider Automotive, Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 30 East at Mile Marker 19, Abandoned Vehicle

Americus PD Media Incident Reports 6/30 to 7/1/2021

6/30

  • 1011 South MLK Blvd. at 12:10 a.m., Obstructing Law Enforcement Officers/Tail lights lens required
  • 1207 1st Montgomery St. at 3:48 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 1310 1st Montgomery St. at 8 a.m., Recovered Property – Not Stolen
  • 609 Lewis Lowe Ct. at 10:23 a.m., Warrant Executed
  • 202 South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Gas & Go at 10:16 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • Parker St. at 11:21 p.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits

 

 

