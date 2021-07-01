Kitchens selected for Georgia Foundation for Agriculture Scholarships

MACON, Ga. – Morgan Kitchens, a recent graduate of Southland Academy is among seven graduating seniors statewide selected to receive a $3,000 scholarship each. The GFA scholarships recognize deserving and outstanding college students pursuing degrees in agriculture or an ag-related degree at a college in the University System of Georgia, Berry College or Emmanuel College.

“The Georgia Foundation for Agriculture is committed to investing in the future of Georgia agriculture by offering these scholarships to students who want to pursue a career in agriculture. The foundation is happy to offer scholarships this year to students who plan to become ag teachers, welders, veterinarians, ag mechanics, ag engineers, ag business employees and ag lawyers,” said GFA Board Chairman and GFB President Tom McCall. “Georgia Farm Bureau is proud to support the foundation’s efforts.”

Kitchens plans to attend Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC) this fall to pursue a degree in animal science. Kitchens has been riding horses for 11 years and has competed in the Georgia 4-H State Horse Show since 2013. She advanced to regional competition from the state horse show in 2015, 2016 and 2019. Kitchens has been a member of the Sumter County 4-H Horse Club since 2013 for which she has served as secretary, vice president and president.

While in high school, Kitchens was a member of Southland Academy’s Beta Club, Students Against Drunk Driving and Art Club. She was also active in the Chamber Champions and Civinettes.

Instructions for applying for the 2022 GFA scholarships will be announced at www.gafoundationag.org/scholarships in January 2022.

ABOUT GEORGIA FOUNDATION FOR AGRICULTURE: The Georgia Foundation for Agriculture is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to preparing Georgia agriculture’s next generation of leaders. The foundation offers scholarships to students pursuing agricultural careers, manages the Georgia Ag Experience mobile classroom, funds leadership development programs and projects that increase students’ and the public’s understanding of agriculture. Visit www.gafoundationag.org to make a tax-deductible donation or learn more about the foundation and its programs.