Area Beat Report 7/1 to 7/7/2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 7/1 to 7/6/2021
- Clark, Jermaine Oneill (In Jail), 32, 7/2/2021 6:17 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Seat Belt Violation/Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, distribution or sale of Marijuana/Possession of Firearm or knife during the commission of certain felonies
- Clemons, Jimmy Lee (In Jail), 59, 7/3/2021 2:42 a.m., Failure to Appear
- Collier, Shakedrick Simone (Bonded Out), 25, 7/4/2021 6:23 p.m., Expired or no registration or title/Giving False Name, Address or Birthdate to Law Enforcement Officers
- Daniels, Xavier Terrell (Bonded Out), 26, 7/4/2021 12:50 a.m., DUI-Alcohol/Child or youth restraint not used properly/Failure to yield right way to vehicle/Failure to obey stop sign/Probation Violation
- Darden, Ameshia Shekinha (Bonded Out), 30, 7/2/2021 9:41 p.m., Failure to Appear
- Dukes, Racine Swain (Bonded Out), 44, 7/4/2021 3:10 p.m., Simple Battery/Family Violence/False Imprisonment
- Grant, Brian Allen (In Jail), 36, 7/2/2021 1:52 p.m., Sexual Battery – Misdemeanor/Child Molestation
- Laster, Torrance Raymaris (Bonded Out), 49, 7/4/2021 1:42 a.m., DUI-Alcohol/Failure to Obey Stop Sign
- Lyles, Shavon Denise (Bonded Out), 26, 7/5/2021 3:55 p.m., Failure to Appear
- Mann, Vinson Mandell (In Jail), 42, 7/3/2021 3:21 a.m., Criminal Trespass/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor/Simple Battery/Probation Violation
- May, Camry Kemarious (In Jail), 26, 7/5/2021 1:02 p.m., Housing for Terrell County
- McClendon, Stephen Gregory (In Jail), 34, 7/2/2021 11:18 a.m., Probation Violation
- Mitchell, Antonio Delaurentis (In Jail), 7/3/2021 1:21 p.m., Probation Violation
- Paulk, Gregory Lavon (In Jail), 39, 7/6/2021 4:55 a.m., Battery – Family Violence 1st offense/Cruelty to Children in the third degree or subsequent offense
- Phillips, Benjamin Chance (Bonded Out), 22, 7/5/2021 6:48 a.m., Disorderly Conduct
- Pickard, Jason Ryan (Bonded Out), 20, 7/4/2021 9:25 p.m., Boating under the influence
- Presley, Charles Russell (Bonded Out), 53, 7/5/2021, 9:06 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Violation of handicap parking/Drug Related Object
- Roberts, Elsie Pat (In Jail), 51, 7/5/2021 12:54 a.m., Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
- Rogers, Cedric Lomont (In Jail), 29, 7/3/2021 3:55 p.m., Driving while unlicensed/Speeding
- Schlosser, Steven Lee (In Jail), 38, 7/2/2021 2:42 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- Smith, James Douglas (In Jail), 24, 7/5/2021 5:15 p.m., Housing for Stewart County
- Stafford, Tony Lee (In Jail), 52, 7/3/2021 11:11 a.m., Battery – Family Violence 1st offense (MISD)
- White, Clifford Gary (In Jail), 33, 7/5/2021 11:14 a.m., Housing for Macon County
- Johnson, Dasia Breona (In Jail), 24, 7/1/2021 2:58 p.m., Burglary – 1st degree (Felony)/Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree/Simple Battery/Theft By Taking/Criminal Trespass
- Jones, Gregory Lee (Bonded Out), 47, 7/1/2021 12:34 a.m., DUI-Alcohol
- Wright, Taurus Cornelius (In Jail), 26, 7/1/2021 6:59 p.m., Failure to Appear
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary 7/1 to 7/7/2021
7/1
- GA Hwy 49 North at Mile Marker 23, Abandoned Vehicle/Assist Motorist
- 1105 Southerfield Rd. near Snider Automotive, Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 30 East near Mile Marker 19, Abandoned Vehicle
- GA Hwy 280 East about MM 24, Assist Motorist
- 213 Quail Trail, Animal Complaint
- 2408 Hwy 19 South at GA Tarp, Alar Activation
- Hwy 30 and Dupree Rd., Assist Motorist
- 134 Howard Johnson Rd., Threats
- 314 Hwy 19 South, Alarm Activation
- 0 Quail Trail, Suspicious Person
- 556 Flintside Dr., Theft
- 1557 Hwy 49 South, Alarm Activation
- 1139 Hwy 49 North, 911 Hangup
- 273 Upper River Rd., Suspicious Person
- Lamar Rd. at MP 13, Traffic Stop
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Front Lobby, Damage to Property
- 2925 Hwy 195 North, Alarm Activation
- 427 Hwy 280 East, Traffic Stop
- 328 Jackson St., Loud Music
- 113 Shady Bottom, Theft
- 176 Foxworth Dr., Alarm Activation
- 110 Rainbow Terrace, Fight
7/2
- 2000 Block of GA Hwy 195 North, Accident Involving Deer
- 2396 S. Lee St., Entering Auto
- Highway 27 about Hwy 195, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 2468A South Lee St. Road, Entering Auto
- Hwy 49 North at MM 23, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- Hwy 30 at MM 10, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 212 DeSoto Seed Farm Rd., Damage to Property
- Lamar Road at Statham Lakefront Road, Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
- Sumter County Courthouse, Information for Officer
- GA Hwy 118 at Brady Rd., Assist Motorist
- Highway 30 West at Armory Dr., Traffic Stop/Warning for break light requirements
- GA Hwy 49 North at Old Andersonville Rd., Traffic Stop/Warning for suspended registration
- 212 DeSoto Seed Farm Rd., Domestic Disturbance
- 2444 South Lee St., Entering Auto
- 109 Thomas Dr., VIN Inspection
- 266 Mills Road, Assist Another Agency
- 246 Shiloh Rd., Domestic Disturbance
- 900 Southwestern Circle, Domestic Disturbance
- 222 Lexington Circle, Domestic Disturbance
- GA Highway 27 East at MM 19, Roadway Blocked/tree in the roadway
- 170 South Forty Dr., Alarm Activation
- 125 Keyboard St., Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 7, Traffic Stop/Speeding
7/3
- 308 Eckles Rd. at American Legion, Domestic Disturbance
- 202 Confederate St., Domestic Disturbance
- E. Lamar St. at Doctors Pharmacy, Traffic Stop/Warning for driving with no headlights
- 839 Youngs Mill Rd., Suspicious Person
- GA Hwy 280 East at Williams Rd., Traffic Stop/Warning for passing on double yellow line
- Bumphead Rd. and Littlefield Dr., Traffic Accident
- Hwy 49 N at MM 23, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 1405 Felder St. at Georgia Fence, Alarm Activation
- Hwy 49 N at MM 23, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 460 Arch Helms Rd., Alarm Activation
- 864 U.S. Hwy 280 East at Flint Ag and Turf, Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 14, Assist Another Agency
- Hwy 280 East, Damage to Property
- GA Hwy 280 East at Mile Marker 14, Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
- Hwy 280 East at Mulcoa Plant 1, Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
- Hwy 280 East, Traffic Stop/Expired registration or title
- GA 30 at Bone Rd., Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
- 212 DeSoto Seed Farm Rd., Civil Matter
- N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. approaching Discount, Traffic Stop/Warning for no tail lights
- GA Hwy 19 South and McLittle Bridge Rd., Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
- South Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at Lawson Dr., Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
- 181 Rebel Rd., Neighbor Dispute
- Lamar Road at GA Hwy 195, Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
- Hwy 49 N at MM 23, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 900 Southwestern Circle in the 500 Building, Parking Violation
- 1294 Hwy 280 East, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- GA Hwy 49 N at Mile Marker 25, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 1400 Block of GA Hwy 27 West, Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
7/4
- 130 Santa Rosa Dr. #33, Prowler
- 864 U.S. Hwy 280 East at Flint Ag and Turf, Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 27 East at GA Hwy 195, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- GA Hwy 308 at Mile Marker 10, Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
- GA Hwy 27 at Wise Rd., Traffic Stop/Speeding
- US Hwy 280 East at Felder St., Traffic Stop/Warning for break light requirements
- 400 Block of Thrasher Road, Bad Child
- 247 GA Hwy 27, Domestic Disturbance
- 789 Mask Rd., Assist Another Agency
- Hwy 49 N at MM 23, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- Hwy 49 N at Hwy 195, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 0 Old Stage Rd., Traffic Stop/Voided Citation
- GA Hwy 280 East at District Line Rd., Traffic Stop/Warning for Stop Sign Violation
- GA Hwy 280 East West of District Line Rd., Traffic Stop/Warning for loud music
- GA Hwy 19 South at MM 03, Traffic Stop/Warning for no tail lights
- Dogwood Dr. at Hwy 49, Fight
7/5
- 132 Dogwood Dr., Domestic Disturbance
- Bumphead Rd. at Sunset Park Dr., Traffic Stop/Warning for Stop Sign Violation
- 202 U.S. Hwy 19 South, Suspicious Person/Drug related object/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Violation of handicap parking/Warrant Service
- New York Rd., Accident Involving Deer
- GA Hwy 27 at Hwy 195, Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
- 109 Tommy Warren Lot C, Damage to Property
- 227 Jenkins Rd., Domestic Disturbance
- GA Hwy 30 at Mile Marker 20, Traffic Stop/Warning for Speedng
- GA Hwy 30 East at Mile Marker 19, Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
- 971 Brady Rd. Lot 5, Burglary
- Hwy 280 East about District Line Rd., Traffic Stop/Speeding
- District Line Rd. at Ed Carson Rd., Traffic Stop/Expired or no registration or title
- Hwy 19 at Patton Rd., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
- Hwy 30 West at MM 7, Traffic Stop/Knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended or revoked license
- Hwy 30 West at Radio Station, Failure to Maintain Lane
- GA Hwy 49 North at MM 23, Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
- Hwy 280 West at Claude Harvey Rd., Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
- 102 Cardinal Court, Burglary
- GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 9, Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
- 1700 Block of GA Hwy 27 East, Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
- GA Hwy 49 North at Mile Marker 23, Traffic Stop/Expired or no registration or title/Giving false name, address or birthdate to police officers
Americus PD Media Incident Summary 7/1 to 7/6/2021
7/1
- 2:52 a.m., North Lee St. at Rucker St., Traffic Stop/Failure to stop at stop sign
- 9:41 a.m., E. Church St., Miscellaneous Report
- 10:05 a.m., Prince St. at Food Lion, Theft By Taking
- 12:54 p.m., Parker St., Simple Battery
- 12:53 p.m., 1800 W. Lamar St., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- 2:40 p.m., North MLK Blvd., Domestic Dispute
- 4:38 p.m., Sharon Circle, Harassing Communications
- 5:36 p.m., Knollwood Dr., Apt. 7A, Domestic Dispute
- 1:51 p.m., Barbara Battle Way at Americus Housing Authority, Warrant Executed
- 6:54 p.m., Tom Hall Circle at Harvey Lane, Possession of Amphetamine/Possession of Marijuana – less than an oz.
- 6:42 p.m., Parker St., Warrant Executed
- 7:54 p.m., Jones Lane, Domestic Dispute
- 8:54 p.m., State Route 3 at Davenport Street, DUI-Refusal/Driving while license suspended or revoked
- 11:14 p.m., E. Jefferson St. at Poplar St., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
7/5
- 12:25 a.m., Hosanna Circle, Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
- 1:57 a.m., Elam Ave. Apt. 12E, Aggravated Assault
- 2:21 a.m., Mayo St. at Oglethorpe Avenue, Traffic Stop/no tag displayed
- 8:12 a.m., Peachtree St., Failure to notify owner upon striking owner’s property
- 11:30 a.m. at Cypress Dr., Criminal trespass/Reckless Conduct
- 9:53 a.m. in Americus, Financial Transaction/Card Forgery
- 2:19 p.m. at E. Forsyth St. and Citi Trends, Domestic Dispute
- 3:08 p.m. at Turner St., Domestic Dispute
- 3:29 p.m. at Armory Dr. and Georgia Avenue, Hit and Run: Duty of Driver to Stop at scene of accident
- 4:30 p.m. at S. Lee St. Apt. J, Ungovernable Child
- 4:43 p.m. at Crawford St., Miscellaneous Report
- 2:02 p.m. at Mayo St., Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
- 5:51 p.m. in Americus, Cruelty to Children – 2nd Degree
- 6:19 p.m. at Felder St. Security Mini Storage, Burglary – 2nd Degree (Felony)
- 6:07 p.m. at E. Lamar St. and Sunbelt Ford, Suspicious Incident
- 6:36 p.m. at South Jackson St., Domestic Dispute
- 8:47 p.m. at Rees St. and Oak Grove Cemetery, Litter/Criminal Trespass
7/6
- 8:38 a.m. at Melody St., Domestic Dispute
- 2:13 p.m. at Douglas Circle and Clara Dr., Hit and Run: Duty of Driver to stop
- 3:02 p.m. at E. Church St. and S. Lee St., Driving without a valid license/Failure to obey traffic control device
- 12:40 p.m. at Columbia Avenue, Possession of MSD Marijuana or Drug
- 5:59 p.m. at Hosanna Circle and Lily Lane, Discharging Firearms in City Limits
- 6:33 p.m. 140 Lonnie Lane Apt. 210, Hit and Run: Duty of Driver to Stop
- 6:55 p.m. at Lonnie Lane Apt. 138 at Meadowbrook Village, Identity Theft/Fraud
- 7:06 p.m. at W. Church St., Domestic Dispute
- 7:01 p.m. at N. Lee St., Criminal Trespass
- 7:28 p.m. at Eastview Circle, Domestic Dispute
- 7:34 p.m. at E. Lamar St., Hit and Run: Duty of Driver to Stop
- 7:47 p.m. at 2nd Montgomery St., Aggravated Assault/Criminal Trespass/Affray
- 8:05 p.m. at E. Forsyth St. and Walgreens Pharmacy, Aggravated Stalking
- 7:22 p.m. at South MLK Blvd., Theft By Taking – Motor Vehicle
- 11:14 p.m. at North MLK Blvd. at Lot 16, Aggravated Assault
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 7/1 to 7/7/2021
- Johnson, Myeisha Nicole, 34, 7/1/2021 11:14 a.m., Warrant Executed
- Mullins, Fabian, 19, 7/1/2021 2:23 p.m., Warrant Executed
- Washington, Carlos Santana, 7/1/2021 7:50 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
- Wright, Taurus C, 26, 7/1/2021 5:16 p.m., Possession of Scheduled 1 controlled substance – less than an oz.
- Frederick, Markaya Jena, 18, 7/6/2021 11:01 p.m., Aggravated Assault
- Raven, Kristin Noel, 39, 7/6/2021 10:59 a.m., Contempt of Court
- White, Marcus Devontae, 25, 7/6/2021 Midnight, Possession of MSD Marijuana or Drug Related Object
- Woods, Victoria, 25, 7/7/2021 12:48 a.m., Contempt of Court
