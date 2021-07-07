Gov. Kemp Issues State of Emergency for Hurricane Elsa: see how it affects you
Press Release: July 6, 2021
Sumter County GA is included in the 92 counties
Atlanta, GA – Today, Governor Brian P. Kemp issued a state of emergency affecting 92 counties in middle, south, and southeast Georgia in preparation for the impacts of Hurricane Elsa. Unless renewed by the Governor, the state of emergency will expire on Wednesday, July 14th at 11:59 PM.
Read executive order 07.06.21.01, here.
You Might Like
Disaster Recovery Center opens in Sumter
ATLANTA — Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) opened in Randolph, Sumter, and Tift counties Friday, as the State of Georgia and... read more