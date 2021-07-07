July 8, 2021

Gov. Kemp Issues State of Emergency for Hurricane Elsa: see how it affects you

By TRACY K. HALL

Published 10:46 am Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Press Release: July 6, 2021

Sumter County GA is included in the 92 counties

Atlanta, GA – Today, Governor Brian P. Kemp issued a state of emergency affecting 92 counties in middle, south, and southeast Georgia in preparation for the impacts of Hurricane Elsa. Unless renewed by the Governor, the state of emergency will expire on Wednesday, July 14th at 11:59 PM.

Read executive order 07.06.21.01, here.

