Area Beat Report 7/7 to 7/8/2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 7/7 to 7/8/2021
- Brown, Eldrick Antwan (Rebook), 32, 7/7/2021 2:08 p.m., Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Battery/Armed Robbery/Possession of firearm or knife during the commission or attempting to commit a felony/Receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first time offender.
- Frederick, Markaya Jena (In Jail), 18, 7/7/2021 12:03 a.m., Aggravated Assault
- Jones, Antarus Montrel (In Jail), 42, 7/7/2021 6:57 p.m., Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
- Jones, Dominic Latrice (In Jail), 35, 7/7/2021 3:19 p.m., City Probation
- Laney, Cierra Jeanae (In Jail), 19, 7/7/2021 7:42 p.m., Simple Battery
- Poe, Andrew Scott (In Jail), 47, 7/7/2021 6:19 p.m., USMS
- Woods, Victoria Alexis (In Jail), 25, 7/7/2021 2:03 a.m., Contempt of Court
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports 7/7 to 7/8/2021
7/7
- 114 Pecan Circle, Domestic Disturbance
- 963 Highway 27 East at Overlook Rd., Bad Child
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at SCLEC, VIN Inspection
- US Highway 19 North about Mile Marker 18, Traffic Stop/Warning for impending traffic
- 223 West Rock Hill Dr., Information for officer
- 129 McMath Mill Rd., Accident Report
- 223 West Rock Hill Dr., Domestic Disturbance/Criminal Damage to Property -2nd Degree
- Hwy 280 East, Hit and Run
- 164 Grover Dr., Domestic Disturbance
- 514 Shiloh Rd., Domestic Disturbance
7/8
- McLittle Bridge Rd. at GA Hwy 377, Roadway Blocked
Americus PD Media Incident Summary 7/7 to 7/8/2021
7/7
- 323 South Lee St. at the Social Exchange at 11:22 a.m., Suspicious Person
- 119 South Lee St. at Municipal Court at 1:18 p.m., Contempt of Court
- 119 South Lee St. at Municipal Court at 1:21 p.m., Contempt of Court
- 205 Eckles Rd. at 9:34 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 245 South Dudley St. at 1:40 p.m., Restraint of Dogs
- 510 W. Lamar St. at Department of Juvenile Justice Center at 2:26 p.m., Identity Theft/Fraud
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 3:59 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- 125 Hwy 280 West at Perry Brothers Oil Company at 4:03 p.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud/Forgery – 1st Degree
- 109B Holly Dr. at 4:08 p.m., Hit and Run
- 804 Adderton St. at Rubo’s at 5 p.m., Failure to notify owner upon striking owner’s property
- 907 Adderton St. at 6:07 p.m., Aggravated Assault
- GA Hwy 27 East at GA Hwy 49 North at 8:06 p.m., Hit and Run: Duty of Driver to Stop at scene of accident
Americus PD Media Arrest Report 7/7 to 7/8/2021
- Brown, Charlene Terry, 38, 7/7/2021 3:38 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- Brown, Matthew Bernard, 34, 7/7/2021 3:38 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- Woods, Victoria, 25, 7/7/2021 12:48 a.m., Contempt of Court
