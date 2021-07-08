Jean Smith Loftin: July 7, 2021

Mrs. Jean Smith Loftin, 87 of Plains, passed away Wednesday July 7, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 10, at the Plains United Methodist Church. Rev. R T Beverly and Rev. Lee Smith will officiate. Interment will follow at Lebanon Cemetery in Plains. The family will receive friends, Friday July 9th from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Aldridge Funeral Services.

Mrs. Jean Smith Loftin was born February 20, 1934 in Plains. She was the daughter of the late Robert C. Smith and the late Mary Lou Burnette Smith. Mrs. Loftin retired from the State of Georgia, where she worked as a secretary in the Vocational Rehabilitation Department. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and the Stitch and Chat Club and she was a faithful member of the Plains United Methodist Church.

Mrs. Loftin is survived by a son, Robert Allen Pugh of Prosper, TX. One sister, Carolyn Jones, nieces, Jenny Jones, Debra Crawford, Laura Radcliffe and a nephew, J C Daniel. She is also survived by great nieces Carrie King, Tori Tycler, Becka Begly, Heather Daniel, Lauren Melton, Lindsay Brochtrup and great nephews, Daniel Crawford, Rob Crawford, Cory Radcliffe and Ches Daniel and family friend Margaret Harris. She was preceded in death by her husband J C Loftin and a sister Nancy Daniel.

The family has requested memorial contributions be made to The League of the Good Samaritan c/o Magnolia Manor 2001 South Lee St. Americus, GA 31709. To sign the online guest book and share your condolences with the family visit www.aldridgefuneralservices.com Aldridge Funeral Services 612 Rees Park is in charge of these arrangements.