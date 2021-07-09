July 10, 2021

Area Beat Report 7/8 to 7/9/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 3:16 pm Friday, July 9, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 7/8 to 7/9/2021

  • Davis, Derrick Jermaine (In Jail), 39, 7/9/2021 5:09 a.m., Failure to Appear
  • Deriso, Courtney Nicole (In Jail), 30, 7/8/2021 6:18 p.m., Probation Violation
  • Gamble, Tommy Oneal (In Jail), 37, 7/8/2021 11:15 a.m., Probation Violation
  • Pollock, Angela Gail (In Jail), 53, 7/8/2021 2:21 p.m., Obstruction of Officer
  • Sanchez, Domingo (In Jail), 43, 7/8/2021 7:10 p.m., Housing for Webster County
  • Wiley, John Robert (In Jail), 39, 7/9/2021 1:29 a.m., Parole Violation
  • Williams, Jasmine Charnease (In Jail), 28, 7/8/2021 3:12 p.m., Hold for Bibb County Sheriff’s Office

Sumter County Sherriff’s Office Media Incident Reports 7/8 to 7/9/2021

7/8

  • McLittle Bridge Rd. at GA Hwy 377, Roadway Blocked
  • US Highway 19 South about Mile Post 8, Abandoned Vehicle
  • 100 Easy St., Domestic Disturbance
  • 139 Timberlane Dr., 911 Hangup
  • 132 Pecan Terrace, Civil Matter
  • 500 West Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse, Lost or stolen tag
  • Lamar Rd. at Spring Creek Rd. Mile Post 13, Traffic Stop/verbal warning for failure to maintain lane
  • 214 Hospital St., Alarm Activation
  • 2330 Brady Rd., Welfare Check
  • County Road 45 at Youngs Mill Rd., Traffic Stop/Warning issued for speeding
  • 167 Mallard Lane, Entering Automobile
  • GA Hwy 49 North at District Line Rd., suspicious person
  • 107 5th St., Domestic Disturbance/Parole Violation
  • Southerfield Rd. and SGTC Parkway, Traffic Stop/warning for tag requirements
  • 123 Hooks Mill Rd., Assist Motorist

Americus PD Media Incident Summary 7/7 to 7/9/2021

7/7

  • 207 Rucker St. at 2:07 a.m., Domestic Dispoute
  • 302 Pineview Dr. at 2:56 a.m., Domestic Dispute

7/8

  • 1034 Elm Avenue at 4:36 a.m., Marijuana purchase/possession
  • 1034 Elm Ave. Apt. F7, Warrant Executed
  • 730 S. MLK Blvd. at Apt. C8 at Americus Gardens Apartments at 7:23 a.m., Burglary – 1st Degree felony/Robbery/Simple Battery/Criminal Trespass
  • 202 US Hwy 19 South at McDonald’s at 5:10 a.m., Theft By Taking – Felony
  • East Jefferson St. at 11:16 a.m., Cruelty to children – 3rd degree/Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • 107 Prince St. at Food Lion at 12 noon, Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to stop at scene of accident
  • 922 East Lamar St. at Burger King at 1:45 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of driver to stop at scene of accident
  • 1711 East Lamar St. WAL-MART at 2:51 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting/Warrant Executed
  • 547 Oak Avenue at 1:49 p.m., Civil Matter
  • 1207 S. MLK Blvd. at Waffle House at 3:45 p.m., Domestic Dispute/Criminal Trespass
  • 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 5:52 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • 103 Eastview Circle Apt. F at 9:45 p.m., Battery/Criminal Trespass

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 7/8 to 7/9/2021

  • Espinosa, Angelica, 30, 7/8/2021 5:32 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • Espinosa, Jose F, 39, 7/8/2021 5:32 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • Williams, Iman Jnah, 20, 7/9/2021 12:30 p.m., Assault and Battery

 

 

