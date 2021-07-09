Lamb allows just two hits in Travelers’ shutout victory over Wow Factor

From Staff Reports

GULF SHORES, AL – Americus Travelers (ATB) starting pitcher Owen Lamb pitched five scoreless innings and struck out seven batters while only giving up two walks and two hits to help lead ATB to an 8-0 shutout victory over the 16U Wow Factor club in the Travelers’ eighth game of the Perfect Game World Series on Friday, July 9 in Gulf Shores, AL

Earlier in the day, the Travelers were able to edge out the Mississippi Blue Jays 8-4 thanks to eight runs on six hits and ATB’s ability to take advantage of three errors committed by the Blue Jays.

In ATB’s game against Wow Factor, the Travelers jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the top of the first inning on the strength of five hits, including a two-run triple by Gavin Lacey. Then in the top of the third inning, the Travelers added another run when Chase Ledger drove in Dylan Davis on an RBI double. The Travelers added two more runs in the fourth and fifth innings respectively to secure their shutout win.

Both Lacey and Ledger led the way for ATB offensively. Lacey went 2 for 3 at the plate with a triple and three RBIs, while ledger also went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI. In total the Travelers scored eight runs on 10 hits and committed no errors, while Wow Factor was held scoreless with just two hits and committed three errors.

So far to date, the Travelers have a season record of 21-5-1. This week’s Perfect Game World Series in Gulf Shores, AL will be the team’s last tournament of the 2021 season.