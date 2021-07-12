Area Beat Report 7/9 to 7/12/2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Report 7/9 to 7/11/2021
- Davis, Derrick Jermaine (Bonded Out), 39, 7/9/2021 5:09 a.m., Failure to Appear
- Folds, Matthew Michael Henry (Bonded Out), 21, 7/11/2021 2:06 a.m., City Ordinance – Disorderly Conduct
- Haugabook, Thomas (In Jail), 28, 7/11/2021 3:39 p.m., Probation Violation
- Larkin, Christopher Lorenzo (In Jail), 47, 7/11/2021 7:32 a.m., DUI-Alcohol/Possession of open alcohol container/Manufacture, distribution or intent to distribute Schedule 1 or 2 drugs
- Lawrence, Willie Clarence (Bonded Out), 73, 7/10/2021 12:04 a.m., Obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call
- Phillips, Keitavious Ja’Shun (Bonded Out), 17, 7/9/2021 3:02 p.m., Child Molestation
- Rahman, Ohmar Jawanzah (Bonded Out), 33, 7/11/2021 4:44 a.m., DUI-Alcohol/Failure to Maintain Lane
- Reddick, Antonio Bernard (In Jail), 42, 7/9/2021 11:58 a.m., Probation Violation
- Robinson, Tiffany Shante (In Jail), 39, 7/11/2021 12:23 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- Terry, Curtis Keith (In Jail), 52, 7/9/2021 10:44 a.m., Probation Violation
- Wiley, John Robert (Bonded Out), 39, 7/9/2021 Parole Violation
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports 7/9 to 7/12/2021
7/9/2021
- US Hwy 280 West about Mile Marker 8, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- Hwy 19 South at MM 3, Traffic Stop/Verbal warning for speeding
- GA Hwy 30 West about Mile Marker 5, Assist Motorist
- Sumter County Courthouse, Lost or Stolen Tag
- 513 Mask Road, Alarm Activation
- 277 Jenkins Road at Sam’s Country Store, Domestic Disturbance
- 108 Easy St., Theft
- 179 Irene Dr., Domestic Disturbance
- 113 North Village Dr., Domestic Disturbance
7/10
- 116 GA Hwy 30 at American Legion, Fight
- 123 Beauchamp Rd., Suicide Threat
- US Hwy 280 East at GA Hwy 27 East, Traffic Stop/Warning for going through a red light
- 160 Sixth St., Welfare Check
- 1706 East Lamar St. at Driver’s Propane, Alarm Activation
- US Hwy 280 West at Bob Dodson Rd., Traffic Stop/Improper passing in no passing zone
- 435 GA Hwy 27 East, Abandoned Vehicle
- Highway 30 at Highway 19, Traffic Stop/Warning for violation of hands free law
- 228 South ML Hudson, Domestic Disturbance
7/11/2021
- 1040 Southerfield Rd. at Cooper, Suspicious Vehicle
- 0 Industrial Dr., Suspicious Person
- 108 South Forty Dr., Suspicious Person
- 402 Old Plains Hwy, Alarm Activation
- 144 Quail Trail, Entering Automobile
- GA Hwy 49 North near Mile Post 23, Abandoned Vehicle
- 106 trail Lane, 911 Hangup
- 190 Quail Trail, Entering Automobile
- 108 Sandstone Dr., Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 195 North at MP 6, Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
- 371 US Hwy 280 West, Bad Child
- 234 Railroad St., Accident with injuries
- 192 Mockingbird Dr., Welfare Check
- Sunset Dr. and Bumphead Rd., Accident Report
7/12
- Hwy 19 South at Mile Marker 3, Traffic Stop/warning for speeding
- Hwy 19 South at Mile Marker 4, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse, Traffic Stop/Warning for failure to maintain lane
- GA Hwy 49 North at MM 22, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- US Hwy 280 East at the East Flint River Bridge, Abandoned Vehicle
- 1519 Hwy 280 East at Brickyard Plantation Lot C3, Welfare Check
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 7/9 to 7/12/2021
- Johnson, Timothy Anthony, 25, 7/9/2021 12:54 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- Rivera, Ricardo Javier, 42, 7/11/2021 3:33 p.m., Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor
- Robinson, La’Quasha M., 27, 7/10/2021 2:55 a.m., Failure to Stop at Stop Sign
- Williams, Iman Jnah, 20, 7/9/2021 12:30 p.m., Assault and Battery
Americus PD Media Incident Summary 7/9 to 7/12/2021
7/9
- 608 Mayo St. at 2:13 a.m., Aggravated Assault
- 1001 Southerfield Rd. at 12:52 a.m., Disorderly Conduct/Assault and Battery
- 1001 Crawford St. at Circle K at 5:08 a.m., Criminal Trespass/Warrant Executed
- Southerfield Rd. at 10:43 a.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
- 205 16th Green Apt. H at 10:07 a.m., Entering Automobile/theft By Taking – Firearm
- 1711 E. Lamar St. WAL-MART at 1:16 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- 298 Brady Rd. Lot 33 at 3:04 p.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 521 E. Furlow St. Apt. A at 4:39 p.m., Theft By Deception-Felony/Fraudulent Telephone Solicitation
- Crawley St. at 5:16 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 16th Green St. at 5:23 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 201 Mayo St. at Good News Ministries, Suicide Threat/Attempt
- 130A Fairway Two Dr. at Country Club Apartments, Domestic Dispute
- Apt. 601C at Eastview Apartments, Aggravated Assault/Criminal Trespass/Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
7/10
- Mary Blount at Roney St. at 3:22 a.m., DUI/Failure to stop at stop sign
- 101 W. Lamar St. at City of Americus Municipal Building at 7:57 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 106 Forrestside Circle at 10:17 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 103 Woodcrest Dr. at 10 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 1611 East Lamar St. at Econo Lodge at 11:35 a.m., Suicide
- 707 Tom Gailey St. at 12:05 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 103 Knollwood Dr. Apt. 3 at 12:49 p.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 601E Walker St. at Eastview Apartments at 3:20 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 1711 East Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 4:52 p.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
7/11
- 1512 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at Skyland Hotel at 1:36 a.m., Suspicious Incident
- Adderton St. at 3:47 a.m., Contraband
- Dismuke St. at 4:21 a.m., Simple Battery/Criminal Trespass
- 903 Adderton St. at 5:22 a.m., Sale of Amphetamines/DUI-Alcohol/Having an open alcohol container in motor vehicle
- 1611 East Lamar St. at Econo Lodge at 5:40 a.m., Suspicious Incident
- 903 Park Row at 2:41 a.m., Animal Complaint
- 1412 East Forsyth St. at Dollar General at 10:53 a.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- 400 Tripp St. at Mike’s Party Center at 2:48 p.m., Forgery – 1st Degree
- East Jefferson St. at Poplar St. at 4:02 p.m., Driving without a valid license
- 201 Knollwood Dr. at 3:03 p.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 1609 East Lamar St. at Hampton Inn at 4:57 p.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 125 West Lamar St. at Windsor Hotel at 11:16 a.m., Disorderly Conduct
- 223 Horton Dr. Apartment A at 11:14 p.m., Ungovernable Child
