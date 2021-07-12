Jacqueline “Jackie” Pittman Holloway: July 9, 2021

Mrs. Jacqueline “Jackie” Pittman Holloway, age 87, passed away on Friday, July 9. 2021 at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center.

Funeral services were held at 10:00 AM on Monday, July 12, at Lee Street United Methodist Church, with Rev. Chet Ragsdale officiating. A private interment followed, attended by immediate family members.

Born November 17, 1933 in Americus, she was a daughter of the late William Asa Pittman and the late Thelma Julia Turner Pittman. A graduate of Americus High School, Mrs. Holloway was a home maker and was a member for seventy years at Lee Street United Methodist Church. She was an avid hummingbird watcher and she dearly loved her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Donald Bohn.

Survivors include her husband of almost 70 years, William Howard Holloway; their children: Gem Holloway Price (Barry R.), Gay Holloway Bohn, William H. “Guy” Holloway, Jr. (Janie), Glen Holloway (Amy), and Lewis Emmett Holloway (Gail); grandchildren: Heather Worth (Kevin), Brandon Price (Rachel), Chad Bohn, Tara VanOrder (Bob), Casey Bohn (Angie), Shea Wade (Nick), William H. Holloway, III (Victoria), Benjamin K. Holloway, Nicklas Kansagrad (Brittany), Chandler Holloway, Collin Holloway, Carey Freiler (Rickey), Blake Braswell, and Bowen Braswell (Taylor); great-grandchildren: Kalie Worth, Kyndal Worth, Gabriel Price, Bryce VanOrder, Ian VanOrder, Holly VanOrder, Collier VanOrder, Graeme VanOrder, Holden VanOrder, Brylie Bohn, Brody Bohn, River Wade, Avery Wade, Willow Wade, Aubrey Kansagrad, Nicklas Kansagrad, Chayingny-Jane Freiler, Charlcie Freiler, Blakely Braswell, Emmett “Buck” Braswell, and Garner Braswell; one great-great grandson, Maveryck Roe; one brother, Asa Pittman, II; one sister, Ginger Frazier (Gene); and several nieces and nephews.

For those wishing to celebrate Jackie’s life with a memorial gift, please consider Lee Street United Methodist Church, 1102 S. Lee St., Americus, GA 31709.

To sign our online guestbook, please visit www.hancockfuneralhomeinc

Hancock Funeral Home, 427 S. Lee St., is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements for Mrs. Jacqueline “Jackie” Pittman Holloway.