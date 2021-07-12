Mashuq Askerzada: June 28, 2021

Mr. Mashuq Askerzada, age 68, passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.

Mashuq Askerzada was born in Kunduz, Afghanistan on March 3, 1953. He attended military school in Afghanistan at age 12, and went on to graduate from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in England as an Army Officer from 1973-1974. He then returned to Afghanistan and was commissioned as an Afghan Officer. In 1978, he was awarded another scholarship to study at Ft. Benning, Georgia, where he successfully completed the Infantry Officer Advanced Course in 1979. He was granted political asylum in the United States in 1980 due to the Soviet Invasion of Afghanistan, and became a naturalized citizen of the United States in 1987. He attended Columbus State University and graduated in 1988, moving to Plains, Ga., where he began his teaching career at Sumter County High School. He earned his Master’s degree, and then his Specialist degree in Education. He retired in 2013 after 25 years of service, but continued to work as an adjunct college professor for Georgia Military College and South Georgia College.

Mashuq converted to Christianity, being baptized in the Baptist faith in 1990, dedicating his life to the Lord. He was an active member of Marantha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia. He taught Sunday School for over 22 years, and was an Ordained Deacon. He started a food ministry in Plains, and fed hundreds of families over the years. He helped build the Boys and Girls club, formed a youth soccer team, and was involved in the prison ministry.

Mashuq was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He impacted hundreds of lives and was a firm believer in God. He lived his life dedicated to serving others through his community, high school, and church. He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Karen Sue Askerzada; his three children: Joseph and Katy Askerzada, Bill and Giti Askerzada, and Kathryn Askerzada and Tyelor House; his five grandchildren: Joseph Jr., Charlotte, Lamar, Kainat, and Madelyn; brother, Hashim; and sisters: Khadija, Anisa, and Najiba.

In addition to his parents, Akber Khan and Bebe Aisha, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Maboob and Maqsood.

He will truly be missed by all who knew him.

Funeral services were held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, July 3, at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, with Rev. Tony Lowden and Tammie Crews officiating. Interment followed in Lebanon Cemetery in Plains.

