Sumter County 4-H youth competes at 2021 State Horse Show

Press Release:

ATHENS, Ga. (June 16, 2021) –The 2021 Georgia 4-H State Horse Show, hosted by Georgia 4-H, was at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter in Perry, Ga. Overall, 157 youth participated in the competition.

Through the Georgia 4-H Horse Program, youth learn life skills, including leadership, teamwork, and problem-solving. In addition, they develop character traits of responsibility, discipline, and respect.

“Enthusiasm and comradery reigned supreme during the five-day horse show where the 4-Hers, their families and horses came together for the first in-person equine competition in over a year,” said Dr. Julia McCann, University of Georgia, Animal & Dairy Science Equine Specialist. “Showing in Sutherland and the new Perdue Arena was exciting and consolidated the performances to ease the ability to support and enter across discipline shows.”

The State Horse Show provides the opportunity for youth to ride in five different disciplines as well as participate in a written quiz on horsemanship and 4-H knowledge. Overall, there were 89 classes in five divisions, including ranch horse, stock seat, gaited/saddle seat, hunt seat, and contest. In addition to the riding events, participants could choose to compete in horse method demonstrations, team demonstrations, public speaking, art, and essay contests. All classes were judged by experienced equestrians and other experts. From this event, 70 Georgia 4-H youth will qualify to represent Georgia at the Southern Regional Horse Championships along with 4-H’ers from Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas in Perry, Ga on July 28-August 1, 2021.

Scholarships, ribbons, and special prizes for the show were donated by event sponsors: The Georgia Agricultural Commodity Commission for Equine, the Horseman’s Quarter Horse Association, Godfrey’s Feed, and Stoney Fork Products. The High Point Senior Discipline winners will earn a $500 scholarship as well as Georgia Master 4-H’er status and be honored at Georgia State 4-H Congress in July in Atlanta, Ga. The Reserve High Point Senior Discipline winners will receive a $300 scholarship.

Contest Events Division High Points:

Junior: Hannah Minchew, Towns County

Senior: Camille Johnson, Elbert County

Hunt Seat Division High Points:

Cloverleaf: Reagan Hendrix, Bulloch County

Junior: Hannah Minchew, Towns County

Senior: Emma Bayer, Cobb County

Ranch Horse Division High Points:

Cloverleaf: Sara Morgan Sapp, Burke County

Junior: Kaylee Cahill, Bleckley County

Senior: Emma Watson, Bulloch County

Gaited/Saddle Seat Division High Points:

Cloverleaf: Kamryn Vannier, Monroe County

Junior: Matthew Mullins, Thomas County

Senior: Savannah Conner, Fulton County

Stock Seat Division High Points:

Cloverleaf: Aubrey Icard, Houston County

Junior: Hannah Minchew, Towns County

Senior: Noel Pickel, Morgan County

Seven youth from Sumter County 4-H competed in the State 4-H Horse Show, and five 4-H youth from advanced to the 2021 Southern Regional Championship. Senior Hunt Seat Division competitors were Avery Milikin, Morgan Kitchens, Brylie Redding, and Catie Paradise. Avery Milikin placed fourth overall and Morgan Kitchens was the ninth-place overall winner for the Senior Hunt Seat Division. Junior Hunt Seat Division competitors were Mallory Crenshaw, Adler Rae Owens, and Cate Stallings. Adler Rae Owens placed seventh overall for the Junior Division, and Cate Stallings placed eighth overall for the Junior Hunt Seat Division. Catie Paradise, Avery Milikin, Cate Stallings, Adler Rae Owens, and Morgan Kitchens all qualified and advanced to compete in the 2021Southern Regional 4-H Horse Championships. Southern Regionals will be held at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter in Perry, GA, July 28 to August 1.

Georgia 4-H empowers youth to become true leaders by developing necessary life skills, positive relationships and community awareness. As the largest youth leadership organization in the state, 4-H reaches more than 190,000 people annually through the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension offices and 4-H facilities. For more information, visit georgia4h.org or contact Sumter County Extension office at 229-924-4476.