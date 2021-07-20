July 20, 2021

  • 84°

Area Beat Report 7/19 to 7/20/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 2:27 pm Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 7/19 to 7/20/2021

  • Pope, Brandon Emanuel, 34, 7/19/2021 4:27 p.m., Warrant Executed
  • Sanford, Cedrick S., 33, 7/19/2021 8:48 p.m., Aggravated Stalking
  • Williams, Gregory Lovit, 57, 7/19/2021 5:19 p.m., DUI-Alcohol/Speeding/License to be carried and exhibited on demand/Open container of alcohol in motor vehicle
  • Woodham, Phaderia, 21, 7/19/2021 4:20 a.m., Criminal Trespass/Criminal Damage to Property

Americus PD Media Incident Reports 7/19 to 7/20/2021

7/19

  • 118B Hanson Dr. at 1:30 p.m., Unassigned – Damage to property
  • 151 Patterson St. at 3:59 p.m., Unassigned – Suspicious Incident
  • 105 Bivens St. at 4:37 p.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • East Lamar at Hinkle St. at 5:37 p.m., DUI-Alcohol/Speeding/License to be carried and exhibited on person/Open container of alcohol in vehicle
  • 720A Harris St. Apt. 14 at 6:09 p.m., Simple Assault
  • 429 Forrest St. Apt. A at 5:03 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 1609 East Lamar St. Room 105 at 6:05 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 1109 Oglethorpe Ave. Apt. A at 10:49 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 801 Hawkins St. Apt. A at Ravenwood Apartments at 1:09 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • 112 Hanson Dr. at 5:07 p.m., Warrant Executed
  • 1704 South Lee St. at 9:06 p.m., Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • 129 S. Dudley St. at 11:07 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 408 Rucker St. at Boone Park at 11:32 p.m., Suspicious Incident

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Reports 7/19 to 7/20/2021

  • Mack, Jonathan Van (In Jail), 35, 7/20/2021 6:47 a.m., Speeding and Probation Violation

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports 7/19 to 7/20/2021

7/19

  • Rucker St. at Roney St., Traffic Stop/Warning for headlight requirements
  • GA Hwy 195 at GA Highway 118, Traffic Stop/warning for tail light lens requirements/Driver must update license within 60 days of name or address change.
  • GA Hwy 30 East at Mile Marker 35, Traffic Stop/Warning for expired registration
  • 153 Sixth St., Domestic Disturbance
  • 864 GA Hwy 280 East at Flint Ag and Turf, Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 49 North at Country Lane Road, Traffic Stop/warnings for tag light and no proof of insurance
  • GA Hwy 30 at James Hart Rd., Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • GA Hwy 30 West at James Hart Rd., Traffic Stop/warning issued for speeding
  • 456 Arch Helms Rd., Domestic Disturbance
  • 312 Memorial Mile, Animal Complaint
  • GA Hwy 27 East at MM 27, Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • Hwy 280 East at District Line Rd., Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • Hwy 280 at District Line Rd., Traffic Stop/Failure to obey stop sign
  • 139 Timberlane, Civil Matter
  • 0 Gas and Go Subway Zone 162, Traffic Stop/Break Light/Turn Signal Violation/Failure to maintain insurance
  • 971 Brady Rd. Lot 2, Traffic Accident
  • 0 Hwy 49 North, Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
  • 352 McMath Mill Rd., Information for officer
  • 453 Brady Rd., Information for officer
  • 1996 GA Hwy 30 West, Accident Involving Deer
  • 332 Brady Rd. Lot A, Welfare Check
  • GA Hwy 3 at Rucker St., Hit and Run/Duty of driver to stop at scene of accident
  • GA Hwy 49 North at MM 23, Traffic Stop/Speeding

7/20

  • 111 Graham St. Apt. B, Missing Person
  • GA Hwy 27 East at Mile Marker 27, Traffic Stop/Knowingly driving motor vehice with no proof of insurance/warning for defective headlight/Citations for suspended registration and no proof of insurance
  • 864 US Hwy 280 East at Flint Ag and Turf, Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 49 North at Mile Marker 26, Traffic Stop/Speeding/Probation warrant served
  • 1409 Felder St., Alarm Activation
Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyles

  • Latest Religion

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Public Records