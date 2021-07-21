July 21, 2021

L-R:  John David Allen, Americus Lions Club.  Michael Dominick, President of Plains Lions Club.

Plains Lions Club receives donation from Americus Lions Club

Published 8:07 am Wednesday, July 21, 2021

The Plains Lions Club was Honored with a generous donation from the Americus Lions Club that was used to repair and improve their Air Conditioning Systems. Plains Lions Club said, “Soon our building will be available to rent for private parties, birthdays, Etc. Thank You again John David Allen and the Americus Members! We’re Cool Now!!!”

