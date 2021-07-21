July 21, 2021

Southland students are proud of the projects they made in the summer Woodworking Shop camp.

Southland Summer Camp

By admin

Recently, Southland campers attended the Woodworking Shop camp and completed several woodworking projects during the week—start to finish! Not only did they learn and have fun, they also created cedar book ends, cheese boards, and key hook boards.  Under the direction of Randy Saye, the campers learned basic woodworking skills and how to use hand tools.  The students were introduced to a skill and craft that they can continue to develop and expand for many years.

