Jimmy Lee Rigsby: July 20, 2021

Bonaire, GA-

Jimmy Lee Rigsby, 74, passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, after an extended illness. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Serenity Hospice Care, 1057 N. Houston Road, Warner Robins, GA 31093.

Jimmy was born on December 05, 1946, in Buena Vista, GA, to the late Raymond and Mattie (Underwood) Rigsby. He loved working on cars. When Jimmy wasn’t working on cars, he enjoyed metal detecting and playing the lottery.

Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife, Anna Rigsby; his children: Amy Rigsby Davis (Levi), Michael Rigsby, Tammy Rigsby Cobb (Jerry), Tonya Rigsby Woznick (Richard), and Corey Mann: grandchildren; Holland Cobb, Matt Wellons, Ava Mann, Trey Woznick, Danielle McClellan, Blase Levertte, and Jake Thompson: one great grandchild; Summer Church: brother; Albert Rigsby and sisters; Jackie Rigsby and Mary Joyce Rigsby Fuller (Lee).

Jimmy was preceded in death by a daughter; Donna Thompson and two grandchildren; Natalie Wellons and Josh Hall.

With honor, Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.