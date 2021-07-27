July 27, 2021

Area Beat Report 7/26 to 7/27/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 1:57 pm Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 7/26 to 7/27/2021

  • Barnes, Taniya Leshay, 20, 7/26/2021 6:19 p.m., Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor
  • Davis, Christopher, 35, 7/26/2021, Theft By Taking – Felony/Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • Pollard, Lamarcus Montreal, 42, 7/27/2021 12:12 a.m., DUI-Alcohol/Improper left or right turn

Americus PD Media Incident Summary 7/26 to 7/27/2021

7/26

  • Taylor St. at 12:31 a.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
  • 125 West Lamar St. at 1:39 a.m., Suicide Threat/Attempt
  • 1426A South Lee St. at 1:47 a.m., Battery
  • 1004 Turner St. at 8:59 a.m., Possession of Amphetamine
  • 429 Forrest St. Apt. Q at 1:55 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • 126 Highway 280 West at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center at 2:01 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • 261 Lonnie Lane Apt. C at 5:35 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 205 Barbara Battle Way at 5:57 p.m., Theft By Deception – Misdemeanor
  • East Forsyth St. at 6:45 p.m., Driving without a valid license
