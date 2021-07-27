July 27, 2021

: L-R: D’Andre Thompson, President of Mjlusane Music and Kennedy Williams, first ever Mjlusane Scholarship recipient and Marcus Lusane II of Mjlusane Music. Submitted Photo

Kennedy Williams receives inaugural Mjlusane Scholarship

By Ken Gustafson

From Staff Reports

 

AMERICUS – The inaugural M.J. Lusane Scholarship was awarded recently to Ms. Kennedy Williams, a 2021 graduate of Americus Sumter High School.
This scholarship was the brainchild of Marcus Lusane II, an up and coming rapper and ASHS alumnus who has a passion for music, especially rap music.
Marcus Lusane II is the eldest son of Marcus Lusane and Tiffany Laster Lusane.
Marcus says that he wants to use this scholarship as a means to give back to his community and be a positive change to influence young people to make good choices in their lives.
The Mjlusane Scholarship is open to graduating seniors from ASHS. Williams plans to attend Georgia Southern University in the fall to major in Recreation Therapy with a minor in Business.
Williams is the daughter of Ms. Sabrina Smith of Americus.

