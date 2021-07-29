Howard Clayton Smith: July 27, 2021

Mr. Howard Clayton Smith age 59, of Americus, passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday July 30, 2021 in the chapel of Aldridge Funeral Services. Rev. William Swafford will officiate. Interment will follow in the Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery. A visitation will be held Thursday July 29th from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Aldridge Funeral Services.

Howard Clayton Smith was born April 15, 1962 in Americus. He was the son of the late Johnny Eugene Smith and the late Carolyn Pauline Bell Smith. He retired from the Macon State Prison after 25 years of service, as a Corrections Officer.

Survivors include his wife, Deborah Picher Smith of Americus. A daughter, Briana Elizabeth Smith of Macon, GA and a son Nicholas Christian Smith of Ellaville. Two sisters and a brother-in-law Nancy Elaine Smith of Albany and Carol Ann Bryan (Michael) of Plains. Two brothers and sisters-in-law, Johnny Eugene Smith Jr. (Marie) of Americus and James Paul Smith (Beverly) of Americus. A sister-in-law Sue Pilcher of Americus and three grandchildren Westin Raybon, John Tallent and Evie Grace Raybon also survive.

