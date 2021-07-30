July 31, 2021

Area Beat Report 7/29 to 7/30/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 1:34 pm Friday, July 30, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 7/29 to 7/30/2021

  • Nixon, Jennifer Monique (In Jail), 47, Probation Violation
  • Thompson, Alexis Nicole (In Jail), 33, Theft By Shoplifting

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports 7/29 to 7/30/2021

7/29

  • 123 E. Wilson St. Apt. 24A, Domestic Disturbance
  • 103 West Main St. at Plains Pharmacy, Criminal trespass
  • 422 GA Hwy 49 South at Rehoboth Baptist church, Assist Motorist
  • 2147 GA Hwy 195 North, Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 280 E at District Line Rd., Traffic Stop/Failure to obey stop sign
  • GA Hwy 280 E just east of District Line Rd., Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
  • GA Hwy 19 S at MM 3, Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • Forsyth St. near Manhattan St., Traffic Stop/Warning for impeading the flow of traffic
  • GA Hwy 19 S at MM 3, Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • Hooks Mill Rd. near Mask Rd., Livestock in Road
  • Sumter County, Civil Matter
  • SGTC Parkway at Lacross Rd., Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
  • Hwy 280 off District Line Rd. near Williams Equipment Office, Traffic Stop/Warnings for stop sign and seat Belt violations
  • GA Hwy 280 east of District Line Rd., Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
  • GA Hwy 280 East at Huntington, Traffic Stop/Warning for expired tag
  • GA Hwy 280 East at MM 32, Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
  • GA Hwy 280 East at MM 32, Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
  • MLK Jr. Blvd. down from 3 Square Diner, Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
  • Jade Road at Odom Rd., Accident Report
  • 826 McMath Mill Rd. Extension, Alarm Activation
  • 114 Iris Dr., 911 Hangup
  • 114 Country Lane Rd., Alarm Activation
  • 108 Odom Rd. Extension, Animal Complaint
  • 140 District Line Rd., Alarm Activation
  • 502 Confederate St., Suspicious Person
  • 1429 Hwy 49 N, Assist Another Agency
  • 300 New Era Rd., Suspicious Vehicle
  • 1153 US Hwy 280 W at Antioch Church, Alarm Activation

7/30

  • GA Hwy 280 East at District Line Rd., Traffic Stop/Warning for stop sign violation
  • 214 Cartwright Rd. Lot B, Animal Complaint
