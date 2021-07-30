Area Beat Report 7/29 to 7/30/2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 7/29 to 7/30/2021
- Nixon, Jennifer Monique (In Jail), 47, Probation Violation
- Thompson, Alexis Nicole (In Jail), 33, Theft By Shoplifting
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports 7/29 to 7/30/2021
7/29
- 123 E. Wilson St. Apt. 24A, Domestic Disturbance
- 103 West Main St. at Plains Pharmacy, Criminal trespass
- 422 GA Hwy 49 South at Rehoboth Baptist church, Assist Motorist
- 2147 GA Hwy 195 North, Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 280 E at District Line Rd., Traffic Stop/Failure to obey stop sign
- GA Hwy 280 E just east of District Line Rd., Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
- GA Hwy 19 S at MM 3, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- Forsyth St. near Manhattan St., Traffic Stop/Warning for impeading the flow of traffic
- GA Hwy 19 S at MM 3, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- Hooks Mill Rd. near Mask Rd., Livestock in Road
- Sumter County, Civil Matter
- SGTC Parkway at Lacross Rd., Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
- Hwy 280 off District Line Rd. near Williams Equipment Office, Traffic Stop/Warnings for stop sign and seat Belt violations
- GA Hwy 280 east of District Line Rd., Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
- GA Hwy 280 East at Huntington, Traffic Stop/Warning for expired tag
- GA Hwy 280 East at MM 32, Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
- GA Hwy 280 East at MM 32, Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
- MLK Jr. Blvd. down from 3 Square Diner, Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
- Jade Road at Odom Rd., Accident Report
- 826 McMath Mill Rd. Extension, Alarm Activation
- 114 Iris Dr., 911 Hangup
- 114 Country Lane Rd., Alarm Activation
- 108 Odom Rd. Extension, Animal Complaint
- 140 District Line Rd., Alarm Activation
- 502 Confederate St., Suspicious Person
- 1429 Hwy 49 N, Assist Another Agency
- 300 New Era Rd., Suspicious Vehicle
- 1153 US Hwy 280 W at Antioch Church, Alarm Activation
7/30
- GA Hwy 280 East at District Line Rd., Traffic Stop/Warning for stop sign violation
- 214 Cartwright Rd. Lot B, Animal Complaint
You Might Like
Area Beat Report 7/27/2021
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary Cross, Sheresa, 38, Disorderly Conduct Harvey, John Emory, 55, Disorderly Conduct Lewis, Kobe Antwan, 20,... read more