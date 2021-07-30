SGTC Crisp County Center Practical Nursing students recognized

CORDELE, GA – The South Georgia Technical College Crisp County Center will be recognizing its 13 graduating practical nursing students in a pinning ceremony on Monday, August 9 at 6 p.m. in the LaPorte Auditorium on the SGTC Crisp County Center campus.

Brandy Nipper, SGTC Crisp County Center nursing instructor, presented each of the 13 graduating practical nurses with a t-shirt designed by SGTC Bookstore Manager Angela Wright. The t-shirts featured a graduation cap and stethoscope along with the wording: 2021 licensed practical nursing graduate – South Georgia Technical College.

The members of the 2021 graduating Crisp County Center Practical Nursing cohort are: Valarie Lamb of Sycamore, Shaybrielle Mallory of Fort Valley, Terica Peterson of Cordele, Maggie Bloodworth of Rochelle, Jasmine Alexander of Cordele, Ana Bartolo of Albany, Taleisha Kinder of Cordele, Jessica James of Warner Robins, Jennifer Sparrow of Pinehurst, Bailey Manning of Cordele, Katelyn Peacock of Cordele, Lisa Fultz of Cordele, and Syrrell Ruff of Cordele.

Students who are interested in the nursing, health care, or medical assisting field are urged to apply now at South Georgia Technical College. Registration and orientation for Fall Semester is Monday, August 16th. Classes start August 18th.

For more information or to apply online, visit the SGTC website at www.southgatech.edu. Individuals can also contact Katrice Taylor, ktaylor@southgatech.edu in the SGTC Crisp County Admissions office at 229-271-4051 or Candie Walter at cwalters@southgatech.edu or 229-931-2299. Financial aid is available.

Individuals who apply for Fall Semester at South Georgia Technical College will receive a Free Changing Lives @ South Georgia Tech t-shirt, while supplies last. It is not too late!