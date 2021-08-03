Area Beat Report 7/30 to 8/1/2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Arrests 7/30 to 8/3
- Barner, Fabian Kentrell (In Jail), 33, Simple Battery against Police Officer/Harassing Phone Calls/Unlawful conduct during 911 call/Terroristic threats and acts
- Burke, Summer Dawn (Released), 36, Drug Court Follow Up
- Johnson, Johnisha Tekil (Bonded Out), 22, Aggravated Assault
- Longdon, Robert Eugene (In Jail), 70, Failure to Maintain Lane/Defective or no headlights/Failure to obey stop sign/Tail light lenses required/DUI-Drugs and Alcohol/Driving while unlicensed
- Lowe, Chad Shontavis (In Jail), 28, Probation Violation
- Nixon, Jennifer Monique (In Jail), 47, Probation Violation
- Sims, Kristina (In Jail), 23, Criminal Trespass/Aggravated Stalking/Disorderly Conduct
- Turner, Brian Scott (Bonded Out), 50, Simple Battery – Family Violence/Cruelty to Children – Negligence
- Moss, Tydius Dashawn (In Jail), 17, Entering Automobile
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media incident Reports
7/30
- 214 Cartwright Rd. Lot B, Animal Complaint
- Hwy 280 E. at District Line Rd., Traffic Stop/Failure to obey stop sign
- GA Hwy 49 N at MM 23, Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
- GA Hwy 49 N at MM 23, Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
- GA Hwy 49 N at MM 24, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- GA Hwy 3 at Old Dawson Rd., Warning for speeding
- GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 10, Warning for speeding
- 146 Rainbow Terrace, 911 Hangup
- GA Hwy 3 at Little Bear Branch Rd., Speeding
- 110 Jenkins Rd. Apt. F, Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker, Assist Motorist
- US Hwy 280 East near Brickyard Rd., Warning for Speeding
- GA Hwy 3 at Croxton Crossroad, Warning for speeding
- US Hwy 280 W near bob Dodson Rd., Warning for speeding
- Mayfire Dr. at Santa Rosa Dr., Warrant Service/Simple Battery against police officer
- US Hwy 280 E near Mile Post 25, Warning for head light
- US Hwy 280 E near Mile Post 25, Warning for speeding
- Santa Rosa Dr. at Mayfire Dr., Traffic Stop/ Failure to Maintain Lane/Defective or no headlights/Failure to obey stop sign/Tail light lenses required/DUI-Drugs and Alcohol/Driving while unlicensed
- GA Hwy 3 at Magnolia St., warnings for defective breaklights and seat belt violation
- 113 Sullivan Dr. at Pro Tech Office, Alarm Activation
- Middle River Rd. at Hwy 195, Accident Involving Deer
7/31
- Hwy 280 E. at District Line Rd., Accident Report
- District Line Rd. at Ed Carson Rd., Suspicious Person
- 826 McMath Mill Rd., Alarm Activation
- 414 N. Bond St., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
- Hwy 19 at Hwy 280, Seat Belt Violation/Failure to have license on person
- Hwy 19 S at Old Dawson Rd., Expired or no registration or title
- 180 Buchannan Rd., 911 Hangup
- Hwy 30 W at MM 10, Warning for speeding
- Lamar St. and Cherokee St., Traffic Violation
- Brady Rd. and Head Rd., Theft
- Southerfield Rd. near Linnie St., Warning for expired registration
- Hwy 19 N at MM 14, Traffic Stop
- Hwy 19 N at Hwy 30, Expired or no registration or title
- 161 Briar Patch Rd., Domestic Disturbance
- GA Hwy 30 West near Mile Post 1, Speeding
- GA Hwy 30 at Magnolia St., Warning for stop sign violation
- E. Glessner St. at Perimeter Rd., Traffic Stop/Warning for failure to maintain lane
- 473B US Hwy 280 West, Assist Another Agency
- GA Hwy 30 near Cartwright Rd., Information for officer
- GA Hwy 49 at Mile Marker 23, Speeding
- Hwy 280 E at MM 32, warning for speeding
- Hwy 280 East at Tim Tucker Rd. at MM 32, Speeding
- District Line Rd. and Hwy 280 East, Warning for Speeding
- US Hwy 280 East near Mile Post 20, Speeding
8/1
- GA Hwy 49 N at Mile Marker 23, Warning for improper display of license plate
- GA Hwy 27 at Cedar Ridge Dr., Accident Involving Deer
- GA Hwy 27 East at GA Hwy 195, Warning for speeding
- GA Hwy 30 East at District Line Rd., Speeding
- Brickyard Rd. at Irene Dr., Traffic Stop/area checked for dirt bikes with negative contact
- Pride Estates Mobile Home Park, Domestic Disturbance
- GA Hwy 49 at Mile Marker 13, warning for tag light out
- 1821 US Hwy 280 West, 911 Hangup
- Hwy 19 N at John Deere, warning for speeding
- 100 Hwy 19 N at J&M Tank Line, Alarm Activation
- Hwy 49 N at MM 24, Speeding
- 103 Oscar William Rd., Animal Complaint
- Spring Hill Baptist Church, Alarm Activation
- Hwy 27 at MM 22, Speeding
- GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 16, Driver use due care/Driving while unlicensed/Expired or no registration or title
- 116 GA Hwy 30 West, Domestic Disturbance
- 132 South Forty Dr., Alarm Activation
- 151 Fox Stephens Rd., Domestic Disturbance
8/2
- GA 49 N at MM 24, Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
- GA Hwy 49 North about Old Andersonville Rd., Traffic Stop/Improper Passing in no passing zone
- GA Hwy 30 West near Mile Post 2, warning for passing in no passing zone
- GA Hwy 30 E at Mile Marker 19, Warning for speeding
- 247 Hwy 49 South, Domestic Disturbance
- GA Hwy 3 at Magnolia St., Warning for head light out
-
- GA Hwy 30 at Mile Marker 19, Speeding
- 1354 Brady Rd., Suspicious Person
- 247 Hwy 49 South, Domestic Disturbance
- GA Hwy 30 West near Mile Post 3, Speeding
- GA Hwy 49 North near Mile Marker 23, Speeding
- GA Hwy 280 East at County Line Rd., Abandoned Child
- Forsyth St. near Prince St., Warning for speeding
- Brady Rd. near Matthews Dr., Warning for suspended registration
- Felder St. near Thomas Dr., Warning for stop sign violation
- Felder St. near Thomas Dr., Hands Free Device Required – 1st offense
- Forsyth St. at Hampton St., Warning for break light out
- Cotton Ave. in front of Friendship Baptist Church, warning for seat belt violation
- GA Hwy 280 East at MM 25, warning for speeding
- GA Hwy 280 west of District Line Rd., Failure to obey stop sign
- GA Hwy 280 at District Line Rd., warning for stop sign violation
- MLK turning into the Colums at Boone Park, Traffic Stop/driver issued a warning
- Hwy 280 at District Line Rd., warning for speeding
- 140 Lexington Circle at Lot 32, Harassing phone calls
- 1178 Hooks Mill Rd., Suspicious Vehicle
- GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 11, warning for defective headlight
- 1532 Middle River Rd., Warrant Service
- 864 U.S. Hwy 280 East at Flint Ag and Turf, Alarm Activation
8/3
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Dean, Devan Allen, 26, Theft By Shoplifting
- Sims, Courtney Deonte, 29, Driving while license suspended or revoked
You Might Like
Refer-a-Friend to SGTC and be entered to win one semester of FREE Tuition
By Su Ann Bird AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) is currently registering students for Fall Semester. Current... read more