August 4, 2021

  • 84°
Phoebe Sumter Medical Center, along with the other hospitals within the Phoebe Healthcare System, strongly urges the public here in Southwest Georgia to do its part to contain the spread of the contagious delta variant of COVID-19. Submitted Photo

Phoebe Sumter COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, August 4, 2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 5:11 pm Wednesday, August 4, 2021

By Marcus Johnson

 

AMERICUS – Fueled by the super-contagious delta variant, COVID-19 is once again raging in South Georgia. The number of COVID-19 patients in our hospitals is spiking at a rate we have not seen since the earliest days of the pandemic. The attached graphic shows Phoebe’s latest numbers, including 80 hospitalized in Albany and 9 in Americus. You can visit the Georgia Department of Public Health website for the latest infection and vaccination numbers statewide and by county. (https://dph.georgia.gov/)

Please do your part to reduce the spread of the virus by getting vaccinated, wearing a mask and social distancing. #CombatCovid

 

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyles

  • Latest Religion

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Public Records