Sumter County High School to host football camp on Friday, August 6
AMERICUS – The Sumter County High School Football Program invites all kids from third to sixth grade to participate in a one-day football camp at the school’s football practice field on Friday, August 6.
The field is located at 805 Harrold Avenue in Americus.
Check in will be at 4:30 p.m. and the camp will go from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The price for admission at check in is $10.
