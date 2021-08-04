August 4, 2021

  • 84°
The Sumter County High School Football Program invites all kids from third to sixth grade to participate in a two-hour football camp on Friday, August 6, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sumter County High School to host football camp on Friday, August 6

By Ken Gustafson

Published 5:38 pm Wednesday, August 4, 2021

AMERICUS – The Sumter County High School Football Program invites all kids from third to sixth grade to participate in a one-day football camp at the school’s football practice field on Friday, August 6.

The field is located at 805 Harrold Avenue in Americus.

Check in will be at 4:30 p.m. and the camp will go from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The price for admission at check in is $10.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyles

  • Latest Religion

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Public Records