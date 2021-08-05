Area Beat Report 8/2 to 8/4/2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Battle, Amaru Shakur (In Jail), 23, Failure to Appear
- Gilliam, Donald Eugene (In Jail), 37, Affray (Fighting)
- Mims, Melissa Ann (Bonded Out), 36, Failure to Appear
- Robinson, Charlie Ed (In Jail), 60, Terroristic Threats and Acts
- Thomas, Jeramiah Marquise (In Jail), 22, Failure to Appear
- Welch, Scott Riley (In Jail), 33. Criminal Trespass/Theft By Taking-Misdemeanor
- Bess, Tommy Lee (In Jail), 57, Robbery/Simple Battery
- Jessica Elizabeth (In Jail), 43, Public Indecency/Criminal Trespass
- Harrington, George (In Jail), 54, Possession and use of drug related objects/Marijuana Possession less than an oz.
- Simmons, Correy Anderson (Bonded Out), 27, Failure to Appear
- Whitlock, Ashley Nicole (In Jail), 33, Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Driving while license suspended or revoked
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Report
8/3
- GA Hwy 30 at Mile Marker 19, Speeding
- 1354 Brady Rd., Suspicious Person
- GA Hwy 49 N at Mile Marker 23, Speeding/No proof of insurance/Expired Registration or Title
- GA Hwy 49 N at Mile Marker 23, Speeding
- 500 West Lamar St. (Sumter County Courthouse), Lost or Stolen Tag
- 0 Hwy 280, Traffic Stop/Driver issued a warning
- Hwy 280 near Tommy Smith Rd., Traffic Stop/Driver was issued a warning
- Leslie City Grocery, Traffic Stop/Driver issued a warning
- Hwy 280 East at Hwy 19 South, Traffic Stop/Driver issued a warning
- N Bailey Ave., Failure for Moped rider to wear a helmet
- 476 Lamar Rd., Domestic Disturbance
- 213 New Era Rd., Livestock in Road
- GA Hwy 49 N at Mile Marker 23, Citation for speeding/Warning for no license on person
- GA Hwy 3 at South GA Tech Parkway, Assist Motorist
- 296 West Rock Hill Dr., Bad Child
- 343 Sam Bradley Rd., Suspicious Person/Warrant Service
- 222 Edgewood Dr., Speeding/Reckless Driving
- 201 B Graham St., Subject with alered mental status
8/4
- GA Hwy 49 at Mile Marker 23, Speeding
- Perfect Care, Suspicious Person
- 2153 Flintside Dr., Harassing Phone calls
- GA Hwy 49 at Mile Marker 23, Speeding
- 439 Bumphead Rd. at Sumter County Intermediate, Information for officer
- US Highway 19 South at McLittle Bridge Rd., Warning for failure to obey yield sign
- District Line Rd. at GA Hwy 280 East, Assist Motorist
- 500 West Lamar St. (Sumter County Courthouse), Lost or stolen tag
- Millard Fuller Blvd. at Ashby Street, Driving while license suspended or revoked
- North Lee St. at Ashby St., Warning for break light out
- 154B County Road 361, Overdose
- 1105 Southerfield Rd., Alarm Activation
- 153 Flintside Dr., Information for officer
8/5
- 455 GA Hwy 280 W, Bad Child
- GA Hwy 49 North at GA Hwy 195, Warning for expired registration
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Monts, Michael, 53, Warrant Executed
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
8/2
- 305 Prince Ave. at Rainey’s Automobiles at 3:52 p.m., Unauthorized use of financial transaction
- Breath of Life Ministries at 4:39 p.m., Civil Matter
- 141A Cherokee St. at 7:04 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 1118 E. Lamar St. at Advance Auto Parts at 11:56 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- 204 Prince St. at Salvation Army at 1:28 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- 116F Country Club Dr. at Country Club Apartments at 2:33 p.m., Suspicious Incident
- 1711 East Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 7:39 a.m. , Miscellaneous Report
- 509 South MLK Blvd at 10:36 a.m., Warrant Executed
- 125 US 280 Perry Brothers Oil and Tire Company at 2:19 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 107 Hudson St. at Global Graphics 1:22 p.m., Public Indecency/Criminal Trespass
- 1701 Maxwell St. at Sparks Group Home at 3:40 p.m., Simple Battery
- 1533 South Lee St. at Circle K Gas Station at 5:15 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- 245 Horton Dr. Apt. B at 6:16 p.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
You Might Like
SGTC students recognized by SME, Stratasys for winning at SkillsUSA Additive Manufacturing Competition
By Su Ann Bird AMERICUS – Two South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) Precision Machining and Manufacturing students were recognized... read more