August 6, 2021

Area Beat Report 8/3 to 8/6/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 1:48 pm Friday, August 6, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Deriso, Corey Davonte (In Jail), 26, Aggravated Assault/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Possession of Marijuana Less than an oz./Simple Battery – Family Violence
  • Harris, Keyamber Victoria (In Jail), 26, Aggravated battery – Family Violence
  • Hill, Jalen Tylee (In Jail), 22, Battery – Family Violence/Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree/Simple Battery – Family Violence/Harassing Phone Calls/Battery
  • Jackson, Joe Nathan (Bonded Out), 34, Use of Lights/Sirens Prohibited/Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • Washington, Carlos Santana (In Jail), 38, Battery – Family Violence (1st Offense) MSD
  • White, Sarah Michelle (In Jail), 28, Illegal possession of controlled substance/Giving inmates liquor, drugs, etc., without consent of warden/criminal street gang activity

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident summary

8/5

  • 455 GA Hwy 280 West, Bad Child
  • GA Hwy 49 North & GA Hwy 195, Warning for expired registration
  • 247 GA Hwy 49 South, Animal Complaint
  • 900 Southwestern Circle building 700, Parking Violation
  • 110 Iris Dr. Apt. B, Domestic Disturbance
  • 107 Cardinal Ct., Information for officer
  • 105 North Pointe Circle, Alarm Activation
  • Sumter County Courthouse, Lost or stolen tag
  • HA Hwy 49 N near Mile Post 23, Speeding
  • Sumter County Courthouse, Lost or Stolen Tag
  • GA Hwy 377 South of Mask Rd., Warning for speeding
  • 1409 Felder St. at Double d Grocery, Domestic Disturbance
  • GA Hwy 49 South about Mile Marker 10, Speeding
  • 1354 Brady Rd., Burglary
  • 100 Easy St., Domestic Disturbance
  • GA Hwy 3 at Lawson Dr., Traffic Stop/Use of Lights prohibited/Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • Jimmy Carter Regional Airport, Suspicious Vehicle

8/6

  • 134 Sylvan Dr., Entering Auto
  • GA Hwy 30 W near Mile Post 2, Warning for speeding
  • 115 Sylvan Rd., Entering Auto

Americus PD Media Incident Report

8/3

  • 234 Academy St. at 1:34 a.m, Unruly Juvenile
  • 601H Eastview Circle at 5:40 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 203 Hosanna Circle Apt. B at 10:14 a.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • 119 South Lee St. at APD at 10:33 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 1005 N. Jackson St. at 5:09 p.m., Robbery/Simple Battery
  • N. Lee St. at Railroad St. at 6:29 p.m., Warrant Executed
  • 219 Academy St. at 9:52 p.m., Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • 214 Taylor St. Apt. B, Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Gutierrez-Carmona, Guillermo, 28, Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor/Tag Registration Requirements
  • Hardy, Avery Edward, 40, Warrant Executed
  • Robinson, Charlie Ed, 60, Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • Welch, Scott Riley, 33, Criminal Trespass/Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
