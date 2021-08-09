Broadus Willoughby: August 7, 2021

Broadus Willoughby, longtime Americus resident, passed away on Aug 7, 2021 in Asheville, NC. Born in Valdosta in 1927, the son of Broadus and Olga Everett Willoughby, Broadus grew up in Colquitt, GA. He excelled in track in high school and college, holding a state high school record for the 880-yard (half mile) run, which remained unbroken for several decades.

Broadus attended Georgia Tech before graduating from Mercer College in 1949. That year, he married Elizabeth “Lib” Howard of Wrens, GA. They moved to Americus in 1950 to open a Western Auto store, which Broadus owned and operated until it’s closing in 2001.

He was an active member of Fellowship Baptist Church ever since its founding in 1972 and has also been a presence at First Baptist Church, where he taught the men’s Sunday school class and cooked for the men’s prayer breakfast for many years.

Broadus served his community in many capacities. He was president of the Downtown Development Authority, president of the Americus-Sumter County Chamber of Commerce, a City Alderman, and a director of Sumter Bank and Trust Co. He was also a member of the Americus School Board during the turbulent years of racial integration, the advisory board of South Georgia Tech, and a longtime member of the Americus Rotary Club.

Broadus was on the relay of local dignitaries who carried the Olympic torch through Americus in 1996 en route to the Atlanta Olympic Games. He loved carving and turning wood, caring for his Bonsai trees, running, playing golf and bridge, reading, photography, and travel. Most of all, he loved people.

He was preceded in death by his wife Lib, who died in January, and is survived by his children Lynn Willoughby and Christopher Baxter of Highlands, NC; Ginny Willoughby Bass and Kiel Bass of Clyde, NC; and Windee Willoughby and John Pittman of Franklin, NC; two grandchildren, Zeke Bass (Megan) and Shannon Bass Steele (Andy), and six great grandchildren—Jackson, Colton, and Zoe Bass, and Carter, Caitlin, and Selah Steele. His sister, Janie Willoughby Smith of Richmond, Virginia, also survives him. There will be a private burial service for the family.

