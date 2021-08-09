Helen Thetis Hagler Hardy: August 7, 2021

Helen Thetis Hagler Hardy, age 93, of Americus died at Perfect Care on Saturday, August 7, 2021.

She was born December 21, 1927 in Cartersville, GA., the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Lewis Hagler of Austell, GA., both deceased.

Thetis was the wife of the late Lewis Frank Hardy III., a native son of Atlanta, GA., for fifty years.

Survivors are three children Phillip Hardy (Myra) of Americus, Teresa Dabbs (Austin) of Marietta, and Judy Lynn Lawrence of Americus; one granddaughter, Mary Allison Dabbs (James Brown) of Atlanta; and one step granddaughter, Cara Wallis Barnes (Rick) of Juilette, GA.

Mrs. Hardy was a faithful member of Central Baptist Church of Americus. She dearly loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Funeral services will be held at Greg Hancock Funeral Chapel with Rev. Hugh DeLoach and Dr. Bryan Myers officiating on Sunday, August 8, 2021 at 2:00. Interment will be held on Monday, August 9, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Arlington Memorial Gardens in Atlanta. The family will receive friends and family following the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Central Baptist Church, 190 Upper River Rd. Americus, GA. 31709.

You may sign the online guest book and share your own special thoughts and memories by visiting www.greghancockfuneralchapel.com. Greg Hancock Funeral Chapel is in charge of these arrangements.