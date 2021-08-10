August 10, 2021

  • 84°
Sumter County HS Quarterback Cameron Evans is seen here competing in the Panthers' spring game back in May of this year. The SCHS Football Team is having to temporarily suspend football activities in the wake of a player having tested positive for COVID-19. ATR Archive

Sumter County High School to temporarily suspend football activities

By Ken Gustafson

Published 1:58 pm Tuesday, August 10, 2021

AMERCUS – School officials at Sumter County High School have received notification that a member of the Sumter County High School Football Team has tested positive for COVID-19. As a precautionary measure, the school has decided to temporarily suspend football activities.

SCHS Athletic Director Coleman Price stated on the school’s facebook page that school administrators have asked all coaches and players who have not been fully vaccinated to self-quarantine and for individuals who have been vaccinated to mask up and monitor themselves for symptoms. Price went on to say that fully vaccinated individuals may continue to participate in weight training as directed by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyles

  • Latest Religion

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Public Records