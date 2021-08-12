Area Beat Report 8/11 to 8/12
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Reports
- Arizmendi, Johnny Salvador (In Jail), 42, Simple Battery
- Dunwoody, Kenneth Maurice (In Jail), 40, Housing for Webster County
- Ross, Willie (Bonded Out), 60, Aggravated Assault
- Smith, Jessie James (In Jail), 56, Probation Violation
- Vansickle, William Matthew (In Jail), 38, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Expired or no driver’s license
- Yates, Steve William (In Jail), 22, Theft By Taking
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports 8/11 to 8/12
8/11
- Mask Road at Fieldstone Dr., Suspicious Person
- 900 Southwestern Circle Apt. 503, Domestic Disturbance
- GA Hwy 49 South at Shipp Chapel, Warning in reference to headlight requirements
- 122 Lakeridge Dr. Extension, Battery/Theft By Taking-Felony/Attempting to elude a police officer/Obstruction of officer/Hit and Run-Duty of Driver to stop at scene of accident/Driving while unlicensed/Possession of a Scheduled 1 or controlled substance/Possession of forearm or knife during commission of felony/Receipt, possession or transfer of firearm
- US Hwy 19 South about Mile Marker 7, Warning for speeding
- 158 Jenkins Rd., Animal Complaint
- US Hwy 19 South about Mile Marker 6, Warning for speeding
- 136 Pecan Terrace, Suspicious Person
- 279 Lacross Rd., Alarm Activation
- Forsyth St. at Hampton St., Failure to obey traffic signal or light
- 618 Shiloh Rd., Animal Complaint
- MLK at Shell Parking Lot, Warning for various violations
- 864 US Hwy 280 East at Flint Ag and Turf, Alarm Activation
- 500 W. Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse, Alarm Activation
- 646 Hwy 27 East at old movie theatre, Damage to Property
- 200 Block of Memorial Mile, Roadway Blocked
8/12
- Talent Store Rd., Roadway Blocked-tree in road
- GA Hwy 19 South at MP03, Warnings for speeding and expired tag
- 143 Sylvan Dr., Suspicious Person
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Robinson, Treveon, 21, Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
8/11
- Crawford St. at GA 49 N at 12:52 a.m., Driving without valid license/Headlight requirements
- 1114 Elm Ave. at 2:24 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- 134 South Lee St. at Miller Auto Parts at 10:47 a.m., Theft By Deception – Misdemeanor
- 217 McCoy St. at 1:03 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- Rees at E. Church St. at 1:51 p.m., Damage to Property
- 1206 South MLK Blvd. at 8 Inn Motel at 4:46 p.m., Harassing Communications
- 1040 E. Forsyth St. at Americus Package Store at 8:17 p.m., Simple Battery
