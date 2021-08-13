August 13, 2021

Area Beat Report 8/12 to 8/13

By Ken Gustafson

Published 4:27 pm Friday, August 13, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Combs, Fontez (In Jail), 20, Terroristic Threats and Acts – Family Violence/Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree Family Violence/Theft By Receiving Stolen Property – Misdemeanor
  • Cross, Michelle (In Jail), 30, Charges Pending
  • Drennan, Jessica Marie (In Jail), Receipt, Possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender
  • Howard, Clarence (In Jail), 55, DUI-Alcohol

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

8/12

  • 143 Sylvan Dr., Suspicious Person
  • Talent Store Road, Roadway Blocked
  • GA Hwy 19 S at MP03, Warnings for speeding and expired tag
  • Industrial Park at Southerfield Rd., Warning for seat belt violation
  • 766 US Hwy 280 East, Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 280 E near District Line Rd., Warning for stop sign violation
  • GA Hwy 280 E near District Line Rd., Warning for stop sign violation
  • GA Hwy 30 at Mile Marker 20, Warning for speeding
  • GA Hwy 280 at Pryor Rd., Citation for speeding
  • GA Hwy 27 at McMath Mill Rd., Warning for speeding
  • Felder Rd. at Southwestern Circle, Warning for stop sign violation
  • 1032 US Hwy 280 East, Alarm Activation
  • MLK at Park Row, Warning for expired tag
  • GA Hwy 30 W at Mile Marker 4, Verbal warning for speeding
  • Bumphead Rd. South of school zone, Person driving on wrong side of road
  • 624 Tallent Store Rd., Information for officer
  • Industrial Blvd. in front of Humane Society, Traffic stop for expired tag or registration
  • Hwy 19 N at SGT Parkway, Warning for speeding
  • MLK and Park Row, Expired Registration or title
  • 121 Howard Johnson Road at Pioneer Processor, Information for officer
  • 241 Buttercup Lane, Alarm Activation
  • 136 Briarpatch Circle, Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
  • 953 Brady Rd., Animal Complaint
  • Felder St. at Brady Rd., Seat Belt Violation
  • Church St. at Forest St., Seat Belt Violation/Failure to have license on person
  • Salters Mill Rd. at Arch Helms Rd., Driver use due care/Failure to maintain lane
  • GA Hwy 3 at Cemetery Rd., Warning for speeding
  • GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 13, Seat Belt Violation
  • Bumphead Rd. at Sunset Park Dr., Warning for speeding
  • GA Hwy 27 at Southland Rd., Warning for speeding
  • GA Hwy 49 N at Mile Marker 23, Citation for Speeding
  • GA Hwy 49 at Mile Marker 21, Seat Belt Violation
  • GA Hwy 49 at Dogwood Rd., Warning for seat belt violation
  • 900 Southwestern Circle Apt. 503, Domestic Disturbance

8/13

  • GA Hwy 280 East near Felder St., Warning for expired registration

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

8/12

  • 725 Pine Avenue at 1:52 a.m., Damage to Property
  • 153A Lakeview Circle at Americus Housing Authority at 3:41 a.m., Suicide Threat/Attempt
  • 212 Poplar St. at 5:52 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 702A Davenport St. at 6:52 a.m., Simple Battery – Family Violence/Criminal Trespass
  • 119 South Lee Street Municipal Court, Contempt of Court
  • 1531 N Jackson St. at 12:58 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 214 Horton Dr. at 11:18 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 611 Dismuke St. at 1:18 p.m., Damage to Property
  • 114C Fairway Two Dr. at 2:26 p.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 1700 E. Lamar St. at Lowe’s Home Improvement Center at 3:13 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of driver to stop at scene of accident
  • 130A Fairway Two Dr. at 5:25 p.m., Possession of Firearm by convicted felon
  • 310 Forrest St. at 3:22 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 1202 McGarrah Road at Family Dollar at 5:01 p.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
  • 1516 Crawford St. at Shop Rite at 6:53 p.m., Forged or false documents
  • 120A Bozeman Circle at 5:47 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 1201 N. MLK Jr. Blvd. at A’s Package Store at 8:13 p.m., Simple Battery
  • 53A Brinson St. at 9:36 p.m., Miscellaneous Report

 

 

