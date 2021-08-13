Area Beat Report 8/12 to 8/13
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Combs, Fontez (In Jail), 20, Terroristic Threats and Acts – Family Violence/Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree Family Violence/Theft By Receiving Stolen Property – Misdemeanor
- Cross, Michelle (In Jail), 30, Charges Pending
- Drennan, Jessica Marie (In Jail), Receipt, Possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender
- Howard, Clarence (In Jail), 55, DUI-Alcohol
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
8/12
- 143 Sylvan Dr., Suspicious Person
- Talent Store Road, Roadway Blocked
- GA Hwy 19 S at MP03, Warnings for speeding and expired tag
- Industrial Park at Southerfield Rd., Warning for seat belt violation
- 766 US Hwy 280 East, Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 280 E near District Line Rd., Warning for stop sign violation
- GA Hwy 280 E near District Line Rd., Warning for stop sign violation
- GA Hwy 30 at Mile Marker 20, Warning for speeding
- GA Hwy 280 at Pryor Rd., Citation for speeding
- GA Hwy 27 at McMath Mill Rd., Warning for speeding
- Felder Rd. at Southwestern Circle, Warning for stop sign violation
- 1032 US Hwy 280 East, Alarm Activation
- MLK at Park Row, Warning for expired tag
- GA Hwy 30 W at Mile Marker 4, Verbal warning for speeding
- Bumphead Rd. South of school zone, Person driving on wrong side of road
- 624 Tallent Store Rd., Information for officer
- Industrial Blvd. in front of Humane Society, Traffic stop for expired tag or registration
- Hwy 19 N at SGT Parkway, Warning for speeding
- MLK and Park Row, Expired Registration or title
- 121 Howard Johnson Road at Pioneer Processor, Information for officer
- 241 Buttercup Lane, Alarm Activation
- 136 Briarpatch Circle, Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
- 953 Brady Rd., Animal Complaint
- Felder St. at Brady Rd., Seat Belt Violation
- Church St. at Forest St., Seat Belt Violation/Failure to have license on person
- Salters Mill Rd. at Arch Helms Rd., Driver use due care/Failure to maintain lane
- GA Hwy 3 at Cemetery Rd., Warning for speeding
- GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 13, Seat Belt Violation
- Bumphead Rd. at Sunset Park Dr., Warning for speeding
- GA Hwy 27 at Southland Rd., Warning for speeding
- GA Hwy 49 N at Mile Marker 23, Citation for Speeding
- GA Hwy 49 at Mile Marker 21, Seat Belt Violation
- GA Hwy 49 at Dogwood Rd., Warning for seat belt violation
- 900 Southwestern Circle Apt. 503, Domestic Disturbance
8/13
- GA Hwy 280 East near Felder St., Warning for expired registration
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
8/12
- 725 Pine Avenue at 1:52 a.m., Damage to Property
- 153A Lakeview Circle at Americus Housing Authority at 3:41 a.m., Suicide Threat/Attempt
- 212 Poplar St. at 5:52 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- 702A Davenport St. at 6:52 a.m., Simple Battery – Family Violence/Criminal Trespass
- 119 South Lee Street Municipal Court, Contempt of Court
- 1531 N Jackson St. at 12:58 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 214 Horton Dr. at 11:18 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 611 Dismuke St. at 1:18 p.m., Damage to Property
- 114C Fairway Two Dr. at 2:26 p.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 1700 E. Lamar St. at Lowe’s Home Improvement Center at 3:13 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of driver to stop at scene of accident
- 130A Fairway Two Dr. at 5:25 p.m., Possession of Firearm by convicted felon
- 310 Forrest St. at 3:22 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 1202 McGarrah Road at Family Dollar at 5:01 p.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
- 1516 Crawford St. at Shop Rite at 6:53 p.m., Forged or false documents
- 120A Bozeman Circle at 5:47 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 1201 N. MLK Jr. Blvd. at A’s Package Store at 8:13 p.m., Simple Battery
- 53A Brinson St. at 9:36 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
