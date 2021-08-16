Area Beat Report 8/13 to 8/16/21
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Callaway, Antonio Germaine (In Jail), 39, Southwestern Probation
- Combs, Fontez (In Jail), 20, Terroristic Threats and Acts – Family Violence/Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree Family Violence/Theft by receiving stolen property – Misdemeanor
- Gibson, Cynthia Louann (In Jail), 49, Illegal Possession of controlled substance/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Knowingly driving a motor vehicle with a canceled or suspended license or revoked registration/Possession drug related object
- Hoston, Dontavious Marquis (In Jail), 32, Aggravated Assault/Battery/Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor/Probation Violation/Criminal Trespass/Harassing Phone calls/Stalking/Marijuana Possession-less than an oz./Driving while license suspended or revoked
- House, Michael Branden, 36, Weekender
- Miller, Quintavious Tyron (In Jail), 26, Manufacturing and Distributing Synthetic Cannabinoid (Pot).
- Morgan, Kewan Lequient (In Jail), 42, Probation Violation/
- Robinson, Timothy Lewis (Bonded Out), 41, DUI-Alcohol/Tail light lenses required/Driving while unlicensed
- Wilson, Michael Jonathan (In Jail), 20, DUI-Alcohol under age of 21/Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor/Possession of open alcohol container/Furnishing tobacco products to minors – Misdemeanor/Possession alcoholic beverage under age of 21
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident reports
8/13
- GA Hwy 280 E near Felder St., warning for expired registration
- SGTC Parkway, warning for expired tag
- US Hwy 280 W at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center, Pickup/Transport Prisoner
- GA Hwy 30 W at Magnolia Ct., warning for speeding
- Old Plains Hwy off Hwy 280 W, Improper left turn
- McLittle Bridge Rd, one mile off Hwy 377, seat belt violation/litering from a motor vehicle
- Southerfield Rd. at Georgia Power Parking, warning for speeding
- Rainbow Terrace Astro, Alarm Activation
- 637 Thomas Mill Rd., Alarm Activation
- 1106 Logan Store Rd., Information for officer
- 746 Highway 19 South, Domestic Disturbance
- 631 Salters Mill Rd., Suspicious Person
- 146 Katherine Lane, Theft
- Hwy 19 N at MM 14, warning for speeding
- Hwy 19 at MM 14, citation for speeding
- Hwy 19 and Shore Dr., Expired or no registration or title
- GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 14, Citation for speeding
- Flintside Dr. near Fish Road, Abandoned Vehicle
- 1979 Hwy 308, Alarm Activation
- Youngs Mill Rd. near McMath Mill Rd., Warning for speeding
- GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 14, Warning for speeding
- US Hwy 280 E at Williams Rd., Warning for tail light requirements
- GA Hwy 3 at Lamar St., Expired or no registration or title
- Hwy 280 E at District Line Rd., Warning for defective headlight
- US Hwy 280 E at Williams Rd., Tail light requirements
- Felder St. at Southwestern Circle, warning for stop sign violation
- GA Hwy 3 at GA Hwy 30, warnings for headlight out/tail light out/suspended registration
- GA Hwy 377 at McLittle Bridge Rd., warning for tag light
- GA Hwy 49 at Mile Marker 17, warnings for headlights out/tail light out and for no license on person
- Hwy 19 S at Arch Helms Rd., warning issued for speeding
8/14
- 159 Bumphead Rd. Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 49 at Mile Marker 12, warning for tag light out
- West Robin Hill Dr., Loud Music
- 129 Packing House Rd., Theft
- 201B Graham St., Domestic Disturbance
- GA Hwy 30 E at Mile Marker 17, Assist Motorist/Driving while license suspended or revoked/knowingly driving vehicle on suspended or revoked license/Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance/Drug Related Object
- GA Hwy 49 N at Mile Marker 25, citation for speeding
- GA Hwy 19 S at MM 07, warning for speeding
- GA Hwy 280 at District Line Rd., Speeding
- Hwy 280 E at District Line Rd., Citation for speeding
- Hwy 49 at MM 23, Citation for Speeding
- Hwy 49 at MM 24, warning for speeding
- 4264 US Hwy 280 E NU-Image, Improper parking
- 213 W. Church St., VIN Inspection
- 127 Odum Rd., Assist Another Agency
- 122 Southland Rd. Unit 1, Domestic Disturbance
- Lee St. at First UMC, warning for passing in a no passing zone
- 776 Highway 27 E, Roadway Blocked tree in road
- Lane Subdivision Rd., Roadway Blocked/tree in road
- GA Mile 3 at Mile Marker 14, Citation for speeding
- 403 GA Hwy 45 South, Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 49 at Fox Stephens Rd., warning for tag light out
- W Rock Hill Dr. and Wild Azalea, Shots Fired
- GA Hwy 49 at Fox Stephens Rd., warning for tail light out
- GA Hwy 49 South at Pride Estates, Verbal warning in reference to tail light requirements
- GA Hwy 49 at Mile Marker 25, citation for speeding/warning for expired registration
8/15
- GA Hwy 3 at McLittle Bridge Rd., Loud Music
- 1664 Upper River Rd., Alarm Activation
- US Highway 19 S at Magnolia St., Warning for suspended registration
- GA Hwy 3 at Patterson St., Hit and Run
- 1574 Hwy 49 N, Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
- 122 South Forty, Alarm Activation
- 2456 Hwy 30 W, Information for officer
- 0 Upper River Rd., warning for speeding
- Hwy 30 W, Warning citation for speeding
- 1664 Upper River Rd., Alarm Activation
- 352 McMath Mill Rd., Welfare Check
- 587 GA Hwy 30 West, Neighbor Dispute
- Hwy 19 South at Granny’s Kitchen, Citation for speeding
- 168 Floyd Rd., Warrant Service
8/16
- GA Hwy 30 at Magnolia St., Warning for stop sign violation
- GA Hwy 49 at Mile Marker 23, Warning for speeding
- GA Hwy 49 at Mile Marker 23, warning for tag light violation
- GA Hwy 49 at Mile Marker 24, Warning for speeding
- GA Hwy 49 at Mile Marker 24, Warning for speeding
- GA Hwy 49 at Mile Marker 24, Warning for speeding
- GA Hwy 377 at Columbia Avenue, warning for tag light out
- 357 RW Jones Rd., Suspicious Person
Americus PD Media Incident Summary
8/13
- Knollwood Dr. Apr. 2F at 12:56 p.m., Terroristic Threats and Acts
- Anthony St. at 2:25 a.m., Drug activity
- W. Forsyth St. at 6:13 a.m., Failure to notify owner upon striking owner’s property
- Matthews Dr. at Caravelle Boat Group at 12:14 p.m., Theft By Taking – Felony
- Hillside Dr. at 10:59 a.m., Recovered Property – Not Stolen
- North Lee St. at Citizens Bank of Americus at 4:20 p.m., Suspicious Incident
- Prince St. at Food Lion at 5:54 p.m., Damage to Property
- South MLK Jr. Blvd. at 6:07 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
- South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Snider Auto Care at 5 p.m., Theft By Taking – Felony
- McCoy Hill Park areas at 11:03 a.m., Drug Activity
8/14
- South Lee St. at 4:55 p.m., Welfare Check
- Hosanna Circle at Easter Morning Subdivision at 8:03 p.m., Aggravated Assault
- B Patterson St. at 2:03 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- Sharon Circle at 5:56 a.m., Criminal Trespass
8/15
- Magnolia Village Apt. G at 12:11 p.m., Simple Battery/Criminal Trespass
- Hwy 19 N at Patterson St. at 1:07 a.m., Hit and Run/Duty of driver to stop
- East Lamar St. at Days Inn at 10:15 a.m., Aggravated Assault/Battery/Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor/Probation Violation/Criminal Trespass/Harassing Phone calls/Stalking/Marijuana Possession-less than an oz./Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Carver St. at 10:30 a.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
- E. Lamar St. at Days Inn at 1:15 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- Gailey Plaza at 1:05 p.m., Theft of Lost/Mislaid Property – Felony
- Ashby St. at 1:15 p.m., Burglary – 2nd Degree Felony
- Church St. and Brown St. at 5:33 p.m., DUI-Alcohol under age of 21/Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor/Possession of open alcohol container/Furnishing tobacco products to minors – Misdemeanor/Possession alcoholic beverage under age of 21
- Dismuke St. at 6:27 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- Westside Dr. at 11:21 p.m., Animal Complaint
