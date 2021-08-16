Juanita Des Champs Armstrong: August 13, 2021

Juanita Des Champs Armstrong, 93, of Lawrenceville Georgia, went home to her Heavenly Father, August 13, 2021. Born October 10, 1927 in Reidsville, NC, Nita was the daughter of English S. Des Champs, Jr. and Alice Rowland Des Champs. She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, the Rev. James E. Armstrong, and her brother, English S. Des Champs III. She was raised on the family farm in Sumter, SC and attended the Women’s College in Greensboro, NC and the University of Florida. She and Jim made their home in Bradenton, FL until their call into full-time ministry. They served churches in Greenville, SC and Thomasville, GA, where Nita led prayer groups and Bible studies. As a faithful follower of her Lord Jesus Christ, she dedicated her life to serving Him and her family. She was a talented homemaker and enjoyed cooking, sewing, fishing, and collecting glass insulators. She is survived by her children Alice Armstrong (Larry), Jim Armstrong (Mary Alice), and Jean Smith (Kenny), and grandchildren Sherrie Davis (Curtis), David Armstrong, Matthew Armstrong, Anna Beth Horsley (Adam), Daniel Armstrong (Anna), Erin Smith, and Leah Smith, ten great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at Laurel Hill Cemetery on Tuesday, August 17, at 11:00 a.m. Online condolences may be registered at www.allenfh.com. A celebration of life service will be held at Grace Bible Church in Lawrenceville, GA at a later date. Memorials may be made to New Covenant Church, Thomasville, GA, or Grace Bible Church, Lawrenceville, GA. Friends and family are invited to view her online memorial tribute page at www.allenfh.com.

